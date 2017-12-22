UPDATE: Crescent Point Energy Confirms December 2017 Dividend

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Dec. 22, 2017) - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX:CPG)(NYSE:CPG) confirms that the dividend to be paid on January 15, 2018, in respect of December 2017 production, for shareholders of record on December 31, 2017, will be CDN$0.03 per share. The Company's press release dated December 15, 2017 previously identified a payment date of January 15, 2017.

These dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes. For U.S. income tax purposes, Crescent Point's dividends are considered "qualified dividends."

Crescent Point is a leading North American light and medium oil producer that seeks to maximize shareholder return through its total return strategy of long-term growth plus dividend income.

CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.

Scott Saxberg, President and Chief Executive Officer

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG.