Update - EchoMaster Introduces Third Brake Light Camera with Night Vision for 2014-2016 Ford Transit

CLEARWATER, FL--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Today, EchoMaster, global manufacturer of in-vehicle safety technology for consumer and commercial drivers, introduced PCAM-FFT14, third brake light camera for 2014-2016 Ford Transit Vans. With limited visibility that comes with operating a Ford Transit, especially while driving in reverse, adding a reverse camera can simplify the driving experience. The size of the Ford Transit and limited visibility behind the vehicle increases the risk for vehicle damage, and even worse, potentially fatal backover crashes. PCAM-FFT14 eliminates rear blind spots and significantly reduces the risk of drivers. Its clean aesthetic and factory-matched design, replaces the factory brake light with this discreetly disguised camera.

Key Features:

Sensor Type: 1/3" CMOS

Min. Illumination (LUX): 0.1

Viewing Angle: 170°

Water/Debris-Proof Rating: IP68

To complete the set, EchoMaster offers two Ford-specific rearview mirrors with 4.3" monitor: PMM-43-FTM-PL with adjustable parking lines, and PMM-43-FTM-ADPL, which features auto-dimming and adjustable parking lines.

For drivers seeing to completely eliminate blind spots in their Ford Transits, pairing the PCAM-FFT14 with rearview mirror replacement PMM-7333-PL and two PCAM-BS1s is the perfect solution. The two side blind spot cameras mount under the Transit's side mirrors and are triggered on when the corresponding turn signal is used. When placing the Transit in reverse, PCAM-FFT14's rear view will be displayed across a large 7.3" monitor.

PCAM-FFT14 is available from authorized EchoMaster dealers at a suggested retail price of $215.99 and boasts a three-year warranty.

For more information visit EchoMaster.com or Facebook.com/EchoMasterProducts

ABOUT AAMP GLOBAL:

Established in 1987, owned by Audax Private Equity, and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, AAMP Global restlessly pursues innovative ways to enhance what moves you. Global manufacturer of mobile aftermarket technology for consumer and commercial vehicles; developing safety solutions under EchoMaster, smartphone connectivity under iSimple, rear and front seat infotainment under Rosen, high power audio enhancement under Stinger and Phoenix Gold, and OEM integration solutions under Autoleads and PAC. AAMP enables you to define your drive, one vehicle at a time, anywhere in the world.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/10/11G127010/Images/AAMP-cb28cb89b2f4af81a55fb84a5ff1bbcb.JPG