SIOUX FALLS, SD--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - GroGenesis, Inc. ( OTCQB : GROG) (the "Company"), a global sustainable solutions company and producer of AgraBurst PRO™, an organic, non-GMO nano-surfactant for farmers, fertilizer manufacturers and commercial lawn and turf companies, announced today the signing of noted Florida soil and turf expert, Mr. Lynn Griffith (www.lynngriffith.com), to market and distribute AgraBurst PRO™ to the Florida turf markets.

Mr. Griffith owned and operated A&L Southern Agricultural Laboratories, LLC, the oldest and largest agricultural testing and consulting firm in the State of Florida, from 1985 to 2013. Mr. Griffith has provided testing and consulting services to an active customer list of more than 12,000 agriculture-related companies in Florida, the Caribbean, Central and South America (28 countries). He has consulted with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on a number of agricultural contracts in developing countries. Mr. Griffith is a noted tropical plant and soil expert and the author of numerous published articles and books (www.lynngriffith.com/about) on pest and disease control, soil health, water analysis and plant nutrition. His professional affiliations include the Florida Nursery Landscape and Growers Association, Florida Turf-grass Producers Association and others. Mr. Griffith's current clients include fertilizer dealers, theme parks, professional arborists, sports stadiums, landscape companies, potting soil companies, international resorts and developments, farms, nurseries and celebrity residences in addition to other consultants.

According to the Economic Research Service, turf-grass is a $40 billion industry serving over 17,000 municipal and private golf courses and over 700,000 athletic fields, in addition to supplying thousands of lawn maintenance services, landscapers and seed and sod producers. With approximately 50 million acres of managed turf in the U.S., turf-grass ranks third in total acreage nationwide. Turf holds the one or two ranked agricultural commodity in states such as Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Mr. Richard Kamolvathin, CEO of GroGenesis, said, "The goal of every homeowner, municipal parks director and golf course custodian is to establish and maintain a thick and weed-free turf. Avoiding the use and overuse of chemical fertilizers, insecticides, fungicides and pesticides makes it even more challenging. The negative health effects of these inputs on humans, as well as on local wildlife, have become an increasing concern in the turf industry and its customers. Enhancing the health of the soil requires minimizing all chemical inputs to facilitate the return of earthworms and other organisms which foster the natural aeration of the soil. AgraBurst PRO's proprietary formula utilizes premium organic ingredients to maximize the benefits of previously applied inputs. The turf market represents a major expansion of GroGenesis' target markets."

Mr. Lynn Griffith said, "I am very pleased to be partnering with GroGenesis in introducing AgraBurst PRO™ to the turf market in Florida to my existing institutional and retail clients. After conducting a series of field tests with AgraBurst PRO™ on various grasses and turfs and witnessing the impressive results, I knew that I wanted to be able to include the product in my recommendations. With the year round grass-growing season that exists in Florida, the market potential is enormous for an organic non phosphate-based input for golf courses, government facilities, schools and companies requiring green healthy lawn and turf without the toxicity of synthetic chemicals."

Mr. Kamolvathin, added, "We have been field testing with Lynn for the past year and the applied tests have outperformed control tests consistently. AgraBurst PRO's broad spectrum liquid has the ability to nano-encapsulate, emulsify and deliver organic nutrients and biology to soil and plant tissue and is a tremendous breakthrough towards the reduction of chemical inputs. Lynn's stellar reputation in agricultural and turf consulting, coupled with his deep multi-year relationships, provides GroGenesis with the ability to hit the ground running for revenue growth."

"GroGenesis is now starting its 2018 fiscal year, and field testing with most of our global partners is being completed. We look forward to sharing the field results with our valued shareholders on our website as they are reported. This comprehensive field testing is what we have been doing since my last communication to shareholders. Manufacturing, distribution, logistics, accounting, technical field support and sales support are all in place and we are beginning to ship orders this quarter," concluded Mr. Kamolvathin.

About AgraBurst PRO™

AgraBurst PRO™ is a proprietary, all-natural, non-GMO agricultural input which improves the ability of the plant (crop, turf, tree, vine etc.) to enhance the efficient access of added nutrients incorporated in fertilizers, resulting in less fertilizer needed, as well as improved water retention in the soil (drought tolerance). By optimizing the plant's uptake of applied pest and weed controls and fertilizers, food producers and groundskeepers can minimize other input costs while reducing the health risk to workers due to its non-toxic properties. AgraBurst PRO™ begins the process of improving the health of the soil while reducing the use of conventional chemical agricultural inputs. AgraBurst PRO™ is formulated for organic and non-GMO producers and those food growers seeking to convert to non-GMO and organic food production in addition to providing turf maintenance companies with an organic input to improve the health and appearance of lawns, golf courses and parks.

About GroGenesis, Inc.

Headquartered in the heart of the U.S. Farm Belt, Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based GroGenesis, Inc. is an agricultural services enterprise offering food producers a revolutionary, proprietary, all-natural, non-GMO nano-surfactant which enhances soil and crop health and reduces the health risk to farm workers due to its non-toxic properties. GroGenesis' flagship product, AgraBurst PRO™, is an all-natural, organic, non-GMO agricultural input which enhances the ability of the plant to more efficiently use the added nutrients incorporated in fertilizers, which results in less fertilizer required. The application of AgraBurst PRO™ can begin the process of improving the health of the soil while minimizing the use of conventional chemical agricultural inputs. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.GroGenesis.com.

