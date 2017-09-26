UPDATE - Hemp, Inc.'s Hemp University Reports Sold Out 4th Educational Symposium "The Art & Science of CBD Oil"

SPRING HOPE, NC--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest hemp mill in the western hemisphere, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hemp University, LLC's 4th educational symposium, "The Art & Science of CBD Oil," to be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., is sold-out, with the maximum allowed participants of 140 registered. The event will be held at the Peachtree Hills Country Club, 3512 Peachtree Hills Road, Spring Hope, NC 27882.

The educational symposium, The Art & Science of CBD Oil, will bring attendees up to speed on all business and scientific aspects of Industrial Hemp CBD cannabinoids by disseminating current, reliable information that continues to shape the revolutionary CBD market. Attendees will also get a chance to go to Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility for the first live public demonstration of its NuAxon Bioscience Supercritical CO2 Extraction System using North Carolina-grown CBD industrial hemp. Representatives from NuAxon Bioscience will be on hand for those interested in purchasing their own CBD extraction system.

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp Inc., said, "We are excited to announce that our 4th Educational Symposium has sold out, creating a decent revenue stream for the company and its shareholders. This will be the fourth educational symposium since we launched 'The Hemp University' and each one has been a sold out event. That's a testament to people's growing interest in the exploding industrial hemp and CBD market. The hemp educational infrastructure we provide through 'The Hemp University' is delivering on our goal to make America great again by making America hemp again. We are teaching farmers, landowners and entrepreneurs how to create a profitable income stream by maximizing their per-acre crop revenue."

Perlowin continued, "The Hemp University is one of our four foundational hemp infrastructures... the other three being the industrial, manufacturing and processing infrastructures; the hemp extraction infrastructure; and, the farming infrastructure. While the Hemp University is actually the least profitable of the four, as it was designed primarily to educate, it is proving to be very lucrative revenue generator which is good for the company and our shareholders. It has evolved to be a one stop shop for those entering the industrial hemp industry, from buying extractors, grow lights, farming equipment, greenhouses, nutrients, organic pest control, hemp seeds and clones, balers and harvesters, to soil amendments such as Soil Balance and everything else a farmer, landowner or entrepreneur need to get started in any aspect of the industrial hemp industry."

According to Rick Rainbolt, President of Hemp University, LLC, Janel Ralph, Owner & CEO of Palmetto Synergistic Research, LLC, will be selling her line of CBD products at the upcoming educational symposium. Palmetto Synergistic Research, LLC is a South Carolina-based company that produces Palmetto Harmony CBD products. Janel Ralph has built one of the best and largest CBD businesses in America. For more information on Ralph, click here. The Art & Science of CBD Oil will also have an indoor growing supplier, Hemp Promotional Co., which will also market their CBD clones. And, a kiosk from One Step Vending, Corp. ( OTC PINK : KOSK) will be on display per a recently signed agreement between Hemp, Inc. and One Step Vending, Corp. (Read the previous press release on the One Step Vending, Corp. agreement here.) Dr. Bruck (double Ph.D.), Dean of Hemp University, will also be a featured speaker at the upcoming event. To read Dr. Bruck's full Vitae, click here.

Bruce Perlowin will also be speaking at the upcoming educational symposium on his vision of bringing back the small family farm to the American landscape by teaching the economics of how to earn $500,000 per year on a small family hemp farm.

"We encourage anyone interested in this amazing new industry to attend one of our educational symposiums that is intended to help American farmers be successful and to demonstrate a substantial profit compared to traditional agricultural commodities. We are proud that our fourth event, like the first three, is sold out. We have been receiving amazing, positive feedback from past attendees who learned about the vast opportunities possible in a new clean green American Industrial Hemp revolution," said Rainbolt.

About Hemp, Inc.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

