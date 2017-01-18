UPDATE - Janrain Expands its Global Data Center Footprint to Support Growth

Expansion Comes as Janrain Identity Solutions Continue to Gain Worldwide Traction

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Janrain®, the company that created the Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) category, today announced it has expanded its global data center footprint to 41 data centers in 12 regions across the globe to support continued growth of Janrain identity solutions. Janrain now has locations in Canada, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Russia and Singapore, adding to its existing locations in Australia, Brazil, China, Ireland and the United States.

Janrain is the only CIAM provider deployed in over 65 countries. With its longstanding investment in Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company can immediately launch new data centers as soon as Amazon makes new service regions available.

"We've had a long history of 'firsts' related to managing cloud identities across the globe," said Jamie Beckland, Vice President of Product. "We were the first CIAM provider to achieve Safe Harbor certification in 2009, first to launch a European Union (EU) data center in 2013, first to manage Chinese citizen profiles behind the Great Firewall in 2015, and first to achieve Privacy Shield certification in 2016. Now in 2017, we are proud to have the largest data center footprint of any identity solution."

With Janrain's comprehensive global footprint, multinational corporations can:

Get options for managing customer profile data using geographically dispersed data centers that are customizable and easy to deploy

Make each data center deployment available within weeks instead of years

Meet regional privacy and security compliance standards by leveraging local security and privacy certifications and service level agreements

Increase the economy of scale with the deployment of flexible, repeatable and rapidly scalable geographically distributed data centers

Janrain's global data center footprint is uniquely set up to meet the needs of:

Chief Technology Officers concerned with latency and other performance issues

Legal and privacy teams who are tasked with ensuring strict compliance with all data protection, privacy localization and other laws as they change, region by region

Chief Information Security Officers needing to ensure business continuity regardless of foreign relation and political climate issues between nations

For more information, please visit the Janrain blog.

About Janrain

Founded in 2002, Janrain pioneered Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM). Janrain's CIAM solution provides management, security and activation solutions that enable seamless and safe customer experiences across their digitally connected world, while providing enterprise organizations with deep customer insights. Janrain's identity capabilities include social and traditional login and registration, single sign-on, customer profile data storage and management, customer segments, customer insights and engagement solutions. The company powers brands like Pfizer, Samsung, Whole Foods, Fox News, Philips, Marvel and Dr Pepper. Janrain is based in Portland, Oregon, with offices in London, Paris and the Silicon Valley in California. For more information, please visit www.janrain.com and follow @janrain.