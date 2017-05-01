UPDATE - Kellogg Expands StayinFront Relationship with Russian Deployment of StayinFront TouchCG LT

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions, announced today that the Kellogg Company, will expand deployment of StayinFront's retail execution and analytics solution to their sales management team in Russia.

Kellogg Russia & CIS will equip its Russian field team with StayinFront TouchCG LT™, a cost-effective smartphone application built on StayinFront's powerful consumer goods technology. The application will utilize the regional reference configuration approach defined by the Kellogg Europe business with a pre-configured set of modules and functionality to enable greater efficiencies, more visibility into field operations and improved selling productivity.

Using smartphones, field representatives will assess distributor sales rep performance and selling to the store. Supervisors will capture data on the shelf status, promotional activities, displays, track competitor activity and complete sales rep effectiveness assessments. All activities will measured against KPI's presented on the mobile devices.

StayinFront have been recognised by leading industry analysts for its ability to deploy globally and its retail execution, analytics and selling tools been ranked Best In Class for Guided Selling, Analytical Insights and Mobile UX in the 2016 POI Retail Execution Vendor Panorama. Businesses of all sizes, from global Fortune 100 companies and distributors to niche manufacturers and contract sales organisations, use StayinFront to standardise best practices, improve visibility and increase selling opportunities.

"We are impressed by StayinFront's ability to deliver a cost-effective, world-class solution that is configurable to our region's in-store processes," said Ilya Filipson, IT Director at Kellogg. "TouchCG LT will enable us to leverage the core approach implemented by our Europe division to rapidly deploy and support the Russian team with a consistent way of measuring, monitoring, and selling."

"StayinFront is pleased to be growing our relationship with Kellogg and expanding our footprint in Russia," said Wayne Gallaway, Managing Director, EMEA at StayinFront. "Our proven technology will help Kellogg shorten its time to value and enable their field teams to do more, know more and sell more."

