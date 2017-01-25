UPDATE - Ledcor Corporate Awards and Wins 2016

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - The Ledcor Group of Companies and its partners received a number of nominations and prestigious corporate awards in 2016. Ledcor's awards and nominations exemplify the diversity of our work and high standards of Ledcor and its employees. Through pioneering new ways of practicing business and polishing existing methodology, Ledcor continues to be a leader in all industries in which we do business.

Below is a list of awards received by Ledcor in 2016:

- The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships National Awards

- Two Vancouver Regional Construction Association Silver Awards

- The San Diego Union-Tribune Top Workplaces

- The Microsoft Canadian Cloud Leader Award

- The Aconex Process Optimization Award for the Americas

- Two North American Communications Excellence Awards finalist nominations

- The Davey Silver Award

- Kentico Website of the Month

Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP) 2016 National Awards

As part of the consortium constructing the Southwest Calgary Ring Road, Ledcor received a CCPPP 2016 National Gold Award in Project Financing, for Innovation and Excellence in Public-Private Partnerships.

A $1.42 billion CAD investment by Alberta Transportation, the Southwest Calgary Ring Road will consist of 31 kilometers of six- and eight-lane divided highway with 14 interchanges, 47 bridges, two flyovers, one tunnel, and three river crossings.

Vancouver Regional Construction Association (VRCA) Awards of Excellence

The VRCA recognizes yearly the top companies and projects in British Columbia's construction industry. Of 43 award winners, two Ledcor-built projects, YVR's A-B Connector and PCI's Marine Gateway, received silver awards in the category of General Contractor for Projects over $45 million CAD.

The two projects were selected for their excellence in innovation, material selection, and project management expertise.

San Diego Union-Tribune Top Workplaces

For the second year in a row, Ledcor San Diego was named one of the city's Top Workplaces by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The annual awards program recognizes top employers in regions across the country. The award is solely based on workplace surveys completed by employees.

Microsoft Cloud Award

Microsoft presented Ledcor with the Canadian Cloud Leader Award. The award recognized the top Canadian organizations who were pioneers in their use of Microsoft Azure, a cloud services management platform.

Aconex Process Optimization Award for the Americas

With more than 2,800 eligible recipients, Ledcor Technical Services was one of 13 project teams awarded the Aconex Process Optimization Award for the Americas.

Aconex Ltd is a leading provider for the global construction industry of cloud and mobile collaboration platforms. Winners of the award were chosen based on exceptionally innovative outcomes in linking teams and streamlining processes.

Ledcor's project team reduced cycle time for change requests by 80%, shortening search time for project information by 95% and saving $600,000 USD per year in worker compensation due to increased process efficiency.

Davey Silver Award

In partnership with E-Cubed Media Synthesis, The Ledcor US Construction website design was awarded a 2016 Davey Silver Award. The award program is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an assembly of industry leaders within the visual arts.

North American Communications Excellence Awards

Both the Ledcor Group's Corporate (Marketing) brochure and Ledcor's Highways Maintenance website were nominated for the 2015 North American Communications Excellence Awards, which were presented in 2016.

Ledcor's Highway Maintenance Website was a finalist alongside Pepsi‎Co, Bank of America, Kayak, and the winner, Novartis.

Ledcor's brochure competed with the Government of Texas (Finance Department), Mission Pharmacies, Chartwell Higher Education‎ Food Services, and the winner, Sporaa.

With over 2,800 applicants, the awards program featured 160 Nominees and 40 winners. The judging committee consisted of experts from high profile US industry, government and non-government organizations including BMW, Coca-Cola, Marriott, and Visa.

Kentico North American Website of the Month

For its forward-thinking design and tone, the Ledcor US Construction website was recognized by Kentico, an online content management system company, as the top North American website for the month of July.

About Ledcor

The Ledcor Group of Companies is one of North America's most diversified construction companies, serving the building, oil & gas, infrastructure, mining, power, and telecommunications sectors. Ledcor also owns operations in property investment, forestry, aviation, and marine transportation services. Ledcor employs over 7,000 people across 20 offices, and numerous construction sites. Since 1947 we have been growing with our clients and partners: Forward. Together. Find out how at www.ledcor.com.