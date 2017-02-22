UPDATE - London Consumers Meet With George Payne From Forest City Business Equipment

LONDON, ON--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Forest City Business Equipment is a third year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Photocopier Sales and Service in the region of London. The company has been in business since 1980 and is London's leading Office Equipment Provider.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

A: A Great Honour.

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: Our Personal Touch.

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: We Will Move Forward With Greater Confidence.

Q: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

A: Investing Time to Educate Our Customers.

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: Continue One Day at A Time.

GETTING TO KNOW GEORGE PAYNE

BUSINESS MOTTO…

Often Copied Never Duplicated

LOVE IN MY JOB…

Helping People

LEARNED ON THE JOB…

Customers Are Not Always Right in What Others Have Told Them

LIKE IN MY JOB…

The Relationship We Have With Our Customers

BIGGEST SUCCESS…

Word Of Mouth Referrals

DAILY, I TRY TO…

Be Honest With My Customers

WHILE NOT WORKING…

Educate Myself on New Equipment

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/22/11G131041/Forest_City_INTERVIEWS_CCA_2017_V2-b322a5d09ef4b1d69bee99276fad89c2.pdf