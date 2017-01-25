UPDATE/Media Advisory: Enhanced Affordable Housing and Repair Programs for Nova Scotia

This event has been postponed

DARTMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth - Cole Harbour on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with the Honourable Joanne Bernard, Nova Scotia Minister of Community Services and the Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia, will be announcing program enhancements for the affordable housing and repair programs in Nova Scotia.

This event was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances, a new date will be announced when possible.