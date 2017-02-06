Update/Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Address a Celebration to Launch Black History Month

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will host a reception at the Canadian Museum of History to celebrate the launch of the Black History Month campaign, on Monday. Minister Joly will deliver a speech to mark the occasion.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Monday, February 6, 2017 TIME: 4:30 p.m. Please arrive no later than 6:00 p.m. Program starts at 6:15 p.m. PLACE: Canadian Museum of History 100 Laurier Street Gatineau, Quebec

