Update/Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Address a Celebration to Launch Black History Month

February 06, 2017 11:46 ET
GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will host a reception at the Canadian Museum of History to celebrate the launch of the Black History Month campaign, on Monday. Minister Joly will deliver a speech to mark the occasion.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Pierre-Olivier HerbertPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Canadian Heritage819-997-7788Media RelationsCanadian Heritage819-994-91011-866-569-6155pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
