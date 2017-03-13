News Room
March 13, 2017 13:07 ET

UPDATE/Media Advisory/Technical briefing: Update on Internet security vulnerability affecting Government of Canada IT systems

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) -

This document corrects and replaces the media advisory that was sent today at 11:37 ET. A teleconference number for participants to call in was added.

Senior Government of Canada officials will hold a technical briefing to provide an update on an Internet security vulnerability affecting certain government websites.

DATE
March 13, 2017
TIME
1:30 p.m.
LOCATION
National Press Theatre
150 Wellington Street
Ottawa, ON
TELECONFERENCE
613-954-9003 / 866-206-0153
Code: 7795784

Contact Information

  • Jean-Luc Ferland
    Press Secretary
    Office of the President of the Treasury Board
    613-369-3163

    Media Relations
    Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
    613-369-9400
    media@tbs-sct.gc.ca

