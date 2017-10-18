UPDATE - Media Briefing: Supreme Court Showdown on Sports Betting

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - In advance of the oral argument before the US Supreme Court in the matter of Christie vs. National Collegiate Athletic Association, a media briefing will be held on Friday, December 1, at the National Press Club at 529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC.

Speakers -- including Theodore B. Olson of Gibson Dunn, who will argue on behalf of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie -- will explain critical issues related to this seminal case, and provide a proper legal and economic context. The briefing will also address the future sports betting landscape in the aftermath of the Court's decision, irrespective of the outcome.

The free event is open to credentialed media. Other attendance is limited. Additional speakers include:

Joe Asher, William Hill US

Andrew Brandt, Executive Director, Jeffrey S. Moorad Center for the Study of Sports Law at Villanova University

Delaware Rep. Helene Keeley, National Council of Legislators from Gaming States

Michael Pollock, Spectrum Gaming Group

Sara Slane, American Gaming Association

Adam Steinberg, Spectrum Gaming Group

Daniel Wallach, Becker & Poliakoff

Jake Williams, Sportradar

The event is organized and sponsored by the law firm of Becker & Poliakoff and global gaming consultant Spectrum Gaming Group. Other sponsors include Sportradar and William Hill US. The event academic advisor is the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University in New Jersey.

For more information or to inquire about attendance, please contact info@spectrumgaming.com

The briefing follows two key events: the Sports Betting USA conference, November 14-15 in New York, and the Future of Sports Gambling conference, November 16 in Washington, DC. The briefing precedes the upcoming meeting of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS), January 5-7 in Miami, where sports betting and other policy issues will be examined.

About Becker & Poliakoff: Becker & Poliakoff, with headquarters in Fort Lauderdale and offices across the United States, is a multi-practice commercial law firm. Wallach, a shareholder of Becker & Poliakoff, is a Member of the prestigious International Masters of Gaming Law and is Board-Certified in Appellate Practice. He has counseled professional sports teams, sports betting companies, casinos, racetracks, and fantasy sports operators on a broad spectrum of gaming-related matters.

About Spectrum Gaming Group: Spectrum, based in Linwood, NJ, has performed advisory and consulting work to gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 36 state and 47 countries on six continents. Spectrum serves as the Executive Director for NCLGS and its sister companies include Spectrum Gaming Capital, based in New York, and Spectrum Asia, based in Bangkok and Tokyo.