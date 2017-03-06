UPDATE - Midland National Accredited by Better Business Bureau

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Midland National® Life Insurance has been affirmed as a Better Business Bureau accredited business.

"We are very proud to be accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB)," said Steve Palmitier, president and chief operating officer of Midland National Life Insurance Company. "For more than 110 years, Midland National has been an industry leader because of our commitment to stability, innovation and dedicated customer service."

To mark the occasion, Midland National has launched the "Trust Midland National" website which contains details on the accreditation.

Learn more company history at the Midland National History website.

To be an accredited business means that the BBB has determined that Midland National Life Insurance Company meets BBB accreditation standards, including a commitment to make good faith efforts to resolve any consumer complaints. BBB Accredited Businesses pay a fee for accreditation review/monitoring and for support of BBB services to the public.

To learn more, visit Midland National's BBB profile page on the internet.

ABOUT MIDLAND NATIONAL

Founded as Dakota Mutual Life Insurance Company in 1906, Midland National® Life Insurance Company has protected families and preserved legacies for generations. Midland National is one of the leading insurance companies in America. Midland National is a member of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. With its Annuity Division located in West Des Moines, Iowa and its Life Operations location in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Midland National operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia through its 12,000 licensed sales professionals. For more information on Midland National, please visit https://www.sammonsfinancialgroup.com/midland-national.

