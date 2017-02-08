UPDATE - Molson Coors Canada retains MEC Canada to handle its media account

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Molson Coors, one of Canada's largest brewers, has announced it will globally appoint media company Connect, powered by Publicis Media in the United States and will remain with MEC in Canada.

Molson Coors launched a global RFP last Autumn to assess media agency support in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. Today Molson Coors announce Publicis Media as their new media agency for the United Kingdom and the United States. Kinetic will continue to be the out-of-home partner in both these markets. In Canada, the business remains with incumbent MEC with an expanded scope to include the Miller business acquired by Molson Coors in 2016.

MEC will handle Molson Coors' media planning and buying for its Canadian business and will work across the brewer's extensive portfolio of brands, which include Molson Canadian, Coors Light and Miller Genuine Draft. Media agency MEC was originally appointed by Molson Coors in 2002, while the out of home (OOH) media planning and buying specialists Kinetic have been retained as a direct appoint since 1968.

Christine Jakovcic, Chief Marketing and Consumer Excellence Officer at Molson Coors Canada, says: "Our team in Canada is thrilled to continue our successful partnership with the MEC team on our ambition to be first choice for customers and consumers. MEC plays a critical role for our brands in reaching our drinkers and how we connect and communicate with them. The team maintains deep knowledge of our business, and we look forward to continuing to tap into their understanding of data to deliver exceptional work together."

Michele Pauchuk, President, MEC Canada stated, "MEC is thrilled to continue our 15+ year relationship with Molson Coors, an iconic Canadian company. Our partnership and team has continued to evolve against the industry's transformation as we've broken boundaries in areas such as data and analytics, content, live events, virtual reality and more. We have incredible passion for this business and are eager to lead the company on the next phase of their evolution, solidifying the brands in the hearts and minds of consumers across all points of the purchase journey."

MEC has been recognized for its work with Molson Coors on campaigns, including: Coors Light "Summer Games", Coors Light "Fantasy Football", and Molson Canadian "Canada Day", among others. Most recently, the two have announced a partnership with Sportsnet to bring a 360 virtual reality experience to hockey-loving fans in Canada with the first ever NHL® VR broadcast, available exclusively through purchase of select cases of Molson Canadian.

