UPDATE - National MI Facilitates Mortgage Insurance Ordering with Integration to the PCLender Platform from Fiserv

EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NMIH), announces that its private mortgage insurance is now available to lenders through the PCLender loan origination system (LOS) from Fiserv. Lenders will now be able to quote and order National MI's mortgage insurance directly from within the PCLender platform.

"National MI is very pleased to join forces with Fiserv," said Michael Dirrane, chief sales officer for National MI. "Our integration provides many benefits to our mutual lender customers. Lenders can now obtain quotes and order mortgage insurance without ever leaving the PCLender platform, speeding and streamlining the loan origination process."

The integration is part of National MI's continuing effort to make ordering private mortgage insurance as easy as possible for its lender customers. When lenders order rate quotes and mortgage insurance certificates from within the PCLender platform, the mortgage insurance values will be populated in the proper LOS fields, which will allow for the generation of accurate disclosures and closing documents.

"This is one more example of how Fiserv is putting all the elements needed to originate a loan at lenders' fingertips in a single platform," said Lionel Urban, vice president, product management, PCLender, Fiserv.

PCLender streamlines lenders' mortgage lending workflow through process automation, seamless integrations and rule‐based validation, granting lenders improved loan quality and consistent compliance.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and deliver financial services experiences that are in step with the way people live and work today. For more than 30 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE® 500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies® for four consecutive years, ranking first in its category for innovation in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit fiserv.com.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

