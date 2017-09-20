Update: OMVS: Robotic Assistance Devices Hires Security Veteran Mark McCourt

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - On the Move Systems ( OTC PINK : OMVS) retracts a previous press release regarding Mark McCourt dated September 19th 2017.

Mr. McCourt began working with RAD in the consultant role of STRATEGIC ADVISOR effective September 5, 2017.

Additional details and quotes may follow in a subsequent press release.

The company may post important information about its subsidiary RAD on its website at www.RoboticAssistanceDevices.com and through tweets from RAD President and CEO Steve Reinharz (https://twitter.com/SteveReinharz)

