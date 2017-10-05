Update on AmbiCom Holdings, Inc. vs PC Drivers lawsuits

SANTA CRUZ, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - AmbiCom Holdings, Inc. ( OTC : ABHI), the leading provider of cloud based Active Optimization services for Personal Computers and servers, today announced that it is moving forward with its lawsuits against PC Drivers of Austin, TX centering around contract disputes and unpaid fees.

On the morning of Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 lawyers for both sides met in Austin, TX with Judge Earl Leroy Yeakel III, of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. A schedule of events was agreed, culminating in a court date in the month of October, 2018.

"AmbiCom will prosecute our legal rights to the full extent of the law. AmbiCom has yet to receive any royalties from PC Drivers, even though they are extensively selling our patented technology into the consumer marketplace. Although you can never predict the outcome of court cases, I feel confident our actions are based on solid legal grounds," stated Kevin Cornell. "I will not stand by while Mike Hurd and PC Drivers take money out of the pockets of the shareholders of AmbiCom Holdings, Inc. We intend to quantify exactly how much money has been made from our technology and be aggressive in our actions to retrieve what is rightfully due."

About AmbiCom Holdings, Inc.

AmbiCom Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, searches out, acquires and/or invests in unique technologies that have the potential for wide adoption in large markets. AmbiCom looks for mature management teams that have a history of successfully converting new concepts into products.

Of particular interest are high margin products that have the ability to enhance users' experience while generating a positive return on investment.

We are acutely aware of our responsibility to the investors that have placed their trust in our abilities to effectively manage the assets of AmbiCom on their behalf.

For more information, visit www.ambicom.com.

About Voosh

AmbiCom Holdings recently acquired the assets of Voosh LLC. The assets included software that improves the performance of servers and workstations through the automatic evaluation and adjustment of the manufacturers' supplied settings. The Voosh application has been certified by Microsoft, IBM, VMware and Citrix in independent evaluations. It has also won the 'Cool Vendor' award from Gartner in the area of infrastructure tools. Voosh is located in Santa Cruz, CA.

For more information visit vooshtech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our ability to maintain our website and associated computer systems, our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one of more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.