Update on Jereh Energy Services Bond Extension Agreement

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - West Mountain Environmental Corp. (the "Company" or "WMT") (TSX VENTURE:WMT), as of close of business today, is in default of the repayment terms of the July 11, 2016 Bond Extension Agreement with Jereh Energy Services ("Jereh"). Good faith efforts on the part of WMT to renegotiate the payment terms and rectify Jereh's breach of said agreement have failed.

About West Mountain

