UPDATE - Pyze Reinvents Mobile App Intelligence Market in 2016

Corporate Momentum Driven by Significant Customer Acquisitions, Strategic Partnerships, Product Innovation, and Industry Recognition

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Pyze, the first intelligence and marketing platform enabling mobile and web app publishers to organically grow users by automating segmentation, personalization, engagement and conversion, announced a monumental 2016, with 500+ customer acquisitions and over 750 apps integrated on to the platform. This substantial corporate momentum was largely driven by significant customer acquisitions, strategic partnerships, product innovation and industry recognition.

Product Innovation

In March 2016, Pyze emerged from stealth mode launching its Growth Intelligence platform with the mission to level the drastically uneven playing field in today's app market by giving startups, mid-market companies and the Fortune 1,000 corporations access to the sophisticated, intelligence-based tools they need to compete with the select few giants dominating the industry. Merely nine months after emerging from stealth mode, Pyze is processing over one billion events per day.

In late June 2016, Pyze added user loyalty and attrition management features -- to its Growth Intelligence Platform to address the toughest challenges faced today by the mobile app industry -- growing and retaining users. With the addition of Intelligence Explorer and Growth Automation, Pyze customers are able to quickly identify patterns and relationships between data and automatically re-engage with attrition risk users to reduce churn and abandonment.

At the end of the year, Pyze released the latest version of its platform -- Pyze Growth Intelligence 2.0 -- to include support for web, SaaS, and native apps, in addition to existing support for mobile apps. The latest version provides users with real-time visibility and a unified view across all channels, streamlining integration of multichannel marketing campaigns to facilitate personalized engagement and experiences.

Other news included announcing the Pyze Hypergrowth Tier, a new tier of services added to Pyze's pricing model offered at $99/month and Warp Speed offered at $299/month, while competing solutions cost thousands of dollars per month with more limited capabilities.

Customer and Partnership Momentum

In less than a year on the market, Pyze has made significant strides in 2016 with enterprise and startup customer wins across Gaming, Retail and Media sectors. Notable customers include NDTV, India's largest News Network, Mavatar, phygital malls for marketplace operators and Acerapps, a large, casual gaming apps publisher.

Pyze also established a strategic partnership with Robosoft Technologies, a worldwide mobile app development leader. With this new partnership, Robosoft is able to leverage Pyze's intelligence, marketing and personalization capabilities to help the apps they develop retain and grow users.

Industry Recognition

The Pyze Growth Intelligence platform was named "one of the best mobile products of the year" by the Mobile Star awards program. Pyze was recognized as a "Superstar" in the "Mobile Customer Engagement & Marketing" category and was named a "Shining Star" in the "Mobile Customer or User Analytics" category. In addition, Pyze was recognized as a finalist by the Mobile Excellence awards in the "Best Mobile Analytics/Big Data" category and by the SaaS awards in the "Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics" category.

In addition, the analyst community recognized Pyze in the following market reports:

Forrester's "Vendor Landscape: Mobile Engagement Automation Solutions," Jennifer Wise, Julie Ask and Laura Naparstek, November 22, 2016

Gartner's "Market Guide for Mobile App Analytics," Jason Wong, Cameron Haight and Adrian Leow, December 14, 2016

