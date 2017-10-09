UPDATE - Qt World Summit 2017 to Feature Customer Keynotes from Amazon Lumberyard, Daimler, LG, Qualcomm and More

The Qt Company Showcases Customer Use Cases Ranging from Augmented Reality in Autonomous Cars to Cancer Research at the Largest Annual Event for the Qt Community

HELSINKI, FINLAND and SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - The Qt Company ( HEX : QTCOM) will host its 14th annual Qt World Summit in Berlin, Germany from October 10-12, 2017, featuring customer keynote addresses from leading brands such as Amazon Lumberyard, Daimler, LG, Qualcomm and more. The keynote speakers will focus on a wide variety of highly compelling and relevant topics, including the usage of augmented reality (AR) in autonomous vehicles, how digital image analysis can help in the search for a cure for cancer, and why ease-of-use is one of the main factors driving innovation in the gaming industry.

At Qt World Summit 2017, business leaders, software developers, project managers and other influential members of the Qt global community will discuss the latest trends, market opportunities, technological advancements and customer stories in the Internet of Things (IoT) industry. This year, the Qt Company has gathered customers across industries such as automotive, medical, gaming and more to share Qt's contributions to their respective initiatives.

Following are details on the use cases Qt's customers will share with event attendees:

Amazon Lumberyard: Alex Montgomery, Game Engine Tools Specialist

"Game Engine Evolution: From Tech to UX"

Game engine development has shifted focus from runtime technology to ease-of-use. Amazon Lumberyard has evolved with the new UX-driven landscape by transitioning its editor and tools to Qt, leveraging its power to develop ambitious projects without compromising on performance, quality or usability.

Daimler: Alexander Hilliger von Thile, Senior Manager of Advanced Graphics & Rendering

"Behind the scenes of a show car: Rapid UI/UX prototyping and production"

Mercedes-Benz engineering and design teams around the world are working to realize innovative UI / UX concepts for production and show cars.

Panasonic ITS: Takayuki Tanabe, CEO and Development Center Chief

"Future of Vehicle HMI Systems"

Car cabins are becoming e-cockpits of the future, with trends toward integration of autonomous driving technology, AR goggles and gesture units. In developing these e-cockpit systems, what are the crucial factors to consider from a human-machine interface (HMI) perspective?

Hasselblad: Richard Röjfors, Senior Embedded Developer

"Using Qt to build next generation intuitive high end cameras"

For over half a century Hasselblad cameras have captured some of the world's most iconic images -- including the first landing on the moon -- and helped shape the way we look at the world through genuine photographic artistry. The Hasselblad X1D, the mirrorless 50MP camera built with Qt, is a game changer in the world of photography.

LG: Florian Hänel, Senior Software Engineer

"Intro to the WebOS QtWayland Compositor"

A brief tour of the anatomy of the WebOS compositor. Using QtWayland and QtDeclarative, we give an overview of how Qt helped to ship Wayland with our acclaimed UI to a range of devices and form factors.

Quantitative Imaging Systems: Michel Nederlof, CTO

"Imaging Tissue Architecture: The Next Frontier in Battling Cancer"

We have spent a decade sequencing the human genome, what some may call a blueprint of life, but we still need a map to figure how all the parts are connected, how they communicate and what goes wrong in disease. QiTissue software can analyze and visualize large 3D images with hundreds of color channels that allow digital image analysis of tissue architecture -- a tool that may unravel the mystery of solving cancer.

Qualcomm: Justin Howard, Engineer, Senior Staff

"An IDE for Embedded Devices"

Justin Howard was charged with bringing together an ever-increasing range of embedded devices into a single IDE, with the goal of an integration seamless enough for no one to notice. Howard will share how he achieved this and how The Qt Company removed a sizable amount of pain from the problem.

What : Qt World Summit 2017

: Qt World Summit 2017 When : October 10-12, 2017

: October 10-12, 2017 Where : Berlin Congress Center, Berlin, Germany

: Berlin Congress Center, Berlin, Germany Who: Amazon Lumberyard, Daimler, Panasonic ITS, Hasselblad, LG, Quantitative Imaging Systems, Qualcomm, and many more. With additional keynote speeches by:

-- Dr. Steven Goldfarb, Physicist, ATLAS Experiment CERN

-- Linda Liukas, Programmer, Storyteller and Illustrator

-- Igor Beuker, Entrepreneur & Trendwatcher

-- Herb Sutter, ISO C++ Committee

-- Lars Knoll, The Qt Company

For additional details on the event's agenda, please visit http://www.qtworldsummit.com/agenda/

About The Qt Company

The Qt Company develops and delivers the Qt development framework under commercial and open source licenses. We enable a single software code across all operating systems, platforms and screen types, from desktops and embedded systems to wearables and mobile devices. Qt is used by approximately one million developers worldwide and is the leading independent technology behind millions of devices and applications. Qt is the platform of choice for in-vehicle systems, medical devices, industrial automation devices, and other business critical application manufacturers, and is used by leading global players in more than 70 industries. The Qt Company is owned by the Qt Group, which operates in China, Finland, Germany, Japan, Korea, Norway, Russia and USA with more than 200 employees worldwide. The Qt Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. The company's net sales in year 2016 totaled 32,4 MEUR. To learn more visit http://qt.io