Update Regarding Merger of Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund and Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund and Corresponding ISL Loan Trust Wind Up

As previously announced, LOGiQ Asset Management Ltd., intends to complete the merger (the "Merger") of Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund and Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund, resulting in Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund being the continuing fund (the "Continuing Fund"). The Continuing Fund currently gains exposure to a portfolio held by ISL Loan Trust. As part of the Merger, the Manager also announced its intention to terminate (the "Termination") ISL Loan Trust so that the portfolio will be held directly by the Continuing Fund. The Manager is the manager of Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund, Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund and ISL Loan Trust.

It is now expected that the Termination will be implemented on or about July 18, 2017 and the Merger will be implemented on or about July 21, 2017.

The Class A Units of Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund are listed on the TSX under the symbol IHL.UN. The Class A Units of Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund are listed on the TSX under the symbol ISL.UN. The Class U Units of Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund are listed on the TSX under the symbol ISL.U

The Manager is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. (TSX:LGQ). LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and segregated institutional funds. LOGiQ Asset Management is headquartered in Toronto.

