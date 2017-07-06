UPDATE - RiskVision is Again Positioned as a Visionary in 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management Solutions

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 6, 2017) - RiskVision, the enterprise risk intelligence company formerly known as Agiliance, today announced that the company is again recognized by Gartner, Inc. as a visionary in the June 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management Solutions based on the evaluation of the RiskVision 8.5 platform.

In the report, authors Khushbu Pratap, Jeffery Wheatman and Matthew Stamper evaluated 10 IT Risk Management platforms on criteria that included strength of policy management, control mapping and reporting, security operations analysis and reporting, IT risk assessment and incident management.

"RiskVision 8.5 introduced 'Threat is the New Risk' in the market at a time when auditors, boards and C-suites see risk management as fragmented, opinion-based and misses how external and internal threats compromise the private and public sectors," said Joe Fantuzzi, president and CEO at RiskVision. "This one-of-a-kind threat-linked risk object improves risk reporting trends as regulatory pressures continue to grow. Organizations' first, second and third lines of defense enjoy easy-to-use, out-of-the-box tools to reduce risk and improve performance."

RiskVision released version 8.5 of its risk intelligence platform in December of 2016, introducing industry firsts including threat object, exploit databases and a CVSS 3.0 interface and vulnerability exceptions. The release extended patent-pending Always-On Assessments to all RiskVision applications, and expanded the document repository with ownership and search capabilities. RiskVision also introduced a metrics trending generator, threat-extended vulnerability risk scoring, plus more interactive cyber system and dynamic groups graphical visualizations.

The report authors found that, "The ITRM market's maturity level has advanced from 'adolescent' to 'early mainstream,' with a market penetration of 20% to 50%; it is not projected to plateau for another two to five years. A heightened focus on cybersecurity initiatives has led to a spurt of interest in the capabilities of ITRM solutions. These solutions support management of IT-related risk, and facilitate reporting on cybersecurity-related initiatives; specifically of recent interest are IT risk assessment, security incident response and SOAR capabilities. Interest in ITRM initiatives will persist due to recent and emerging cybersecurity mandates such as the Enhanced Cyber Risk Management Standards (U.S.), the New York State Department of Financial Services Cybersecurity Regulation (U.S.), Cybersecurity Law (China), and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Guidelines for Cybersecurity (India)."

The 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management is available for download here: https://www.riskvisioninc.com/2017-webform-gartner-risk-landing-page/

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

