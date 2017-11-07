UPDATE - SentinelOne Appoints Country Manager to Drive Adoption of Next-Gen Security in Canada

Fiaaz Walji to Lead Expansion into the Critical Growth Market of Canada

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - SentinelOne, the company transforming endpoint protection by delivering unified, multi-layer protection driven by machine learning and intelligent automation, today announced Fiaaz Walji has joined the leadership team as Country Manager - Canada at SentinelOne. Walji will lead the company's go-to-market strategy and sales initiatives in Canada.

Walji brings more than 20 years of experience in sales management, strategy and execution. Prior to joining SentinelOne, Walji served in leadership roles as the Country Manager for Canada at several cybersecurity companies such as Proofpoint, Websense, and Gurucul where he built top-performing teams and delivered a consistent track record of success.

"Canada is a critical growth market and a major opportunity for SentinelOne," said Walji. "I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of SentinelOne. I'm looking forward to working with our leadership team as well our channel and technology partners to build on the momentum we have created to date."

"The addition of Fiaaz as the Country Manager for Canada is a win for both SentinelOne and the partner community. SentinelOne gets a proven leader to build out the business in the region and the partner community gets an experienced channel advocate who understands the nuances of the region," said George Myrtos, Category Lead, Business Development - Security & Client Software at Softchoice, a SentinelOne partner. "We look forward to playing an integral role in protecting Canadian organizations with SentinelOne's next-gen technology."

"Fiaaz is a respected veteran of the security industry with extensive experience in building and driving growth within the Canadian market," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne. "His knowledge of the market and region will be instrumental to our growth plans in Canada as we continue to strengthen our position as a leader in the next-generation endpoint protection market."

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is shaping the future of endpoint security with an integrated platform that unifies the detection, prevention and remediation of threats initiated by nation states, terrorists, and organized crime. SentinelOne's unique approach is based on deep inspection of all system processes combined with innovative machine learning to quickly isolate malicious behaviors, protecting devices against advanced, targeted threats in real time. SentinelOne was formed by an elite team of cyber security and defense experts from IBM, Intel, Check Point Software Technologies, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks and the Israel Defense Forces.

