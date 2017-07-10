UPDATE: Southern Alberta Consumers Meet With Rupinder Gill from Calgary United Cabs

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - This is Calgary United Cabs first year as a Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Taxi Companies in the region of Southern Alberta. The company has been in business since 2013 and is Southern Alberta's leading Taxi Company.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

A: It is an honour; we take pride in the service that we provide. We strive on giving the customers the best customer experience possible.

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: Winning this award confirms to us that we have achieved the service standards that we set out as a company. It confirms that we are where we want to be!

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: Driver owned company | 100% Customer Service | Lowest Taxi Rate By 20% | Real Live Operators

Q: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

A: To start this company from scratch, I have put everything into this company. We started with seven cars, and now four-years later, we have 160 cars and continue to expand daily!

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: To continue being the best taxi company in the city.

GETTING TO KNOW RUPINDER GILL

MY BUSINESS MOTTO IS…To treat all customers with integrity and honesty. Customers are my #1 priority.

WHAT I LOVE IN MY JOB... Driving, freedom, and meeting new people.

MY BIGGEST SUCCESS IS... Raising my children as a single father. My son is now a doctor, my other son is in management and my daughter has the potential to become whatever she may choose! My children are my biggest success!!

DAILY, I TRY TO... Provide the best customer service. Stay positive, and not to sweat the small stuff:)

DURING MY SPARE TIME I...I do enjoy spending time with my friends and family.

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/10/11G142428/CUC_Interview-2f22bc77c47780639a66162df417d197.pdf