UPDATE - Speed Queen, an international network of laundromats

RIPON, WI--(Marketwired - Apr 7, 2017) - In 2014, Speed Queen launched its turnkey laundry concept across Europe, a simple way to open a Laundromat which is both profitable and sustainable over time. Three years after the launch, the world number 1 in Laundromats already has an extensive network of over 200 laundromats, mainly in France, Spain, Germany and Italy. Today, Speed Queen is one of the main players in this expanding market, alongside a few outsiders at national level. Returns on a calculated commercial success.

More than 70,000 laundries all over the world

Speed Queen is internationally recognized and stands a cut above national retailers because of the scope of its network: more than 70,000 laundries open across every continent. The same design and quality requirements are applied in all Speed Queen concept stores: so you can be sure of finding the same quality of service, regardless of your city or your destination.

Though Speed Queen is still a new player in Europe, the company is a long-standing brand of washing machines in the United States. Founded in 1908, the American brand has over a century of experience in the manufacture of domestic and professional washing machines.

Video for Torino's Speed Queen laundromat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wz-Oqbl2XJs

Machinery in a class of its own

One of the main advantages of Speed Queen is its machines; top-of-the-range washing machines and dryers designed to last and with reduced cycle times. Purchasers are unanimous on this aspect: Speed Queen machines last far longer than average.

The washing machines are also thought to use less water and less energy. To ensure continuous innovation, Alliance Laundry Systems, the group which supports Speed Queen in its international development, opened a new R&D center in 2016.

Today, Speed Queen is the only brand to equip its laundromats with its own machines: competing franchises depend on suppliers and intermediaries.

Impeccable service

Speed Queen guarantees the best possible user experience: a welcoming, modern design, equipment in a class of its own and impeccable service. The washing-drying cycle lasts about one hour, a record time matched only by performance quality.

You can locate our laundries thanks to the Speed Queen Laundry Locator.