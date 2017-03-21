UPDATE - Vancouver's 2017 Consumer Choice Award Winners

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2017 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Vancouver Area. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Vancouver.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below:



AUTO & TRANSPORTATION



Action Movers Inc.

Moving Companies

2725 Lake City Way

Burnaby, BC V5A 2Z6

www.amovers.com

604-694-7777

1-877-694-7778



Craftsman CollisionAutomobile Body Shop

810 W 1st Street

North Vancouver, BC V7P 1A1

www.craftsmancollision.com

604-904-8886



Daytona Auto Sales (Surrey)

Automobile Dealer - Pre-Owned - South Mainland

16090 Fraser Highway

Surrey, BC V4N 0G3

www.daytonaautosales.ca

604-598-3225

1-877-734-9241



Integrity Driving School

Driving School - South Mainland

#14 - 33498 Bevan Avenue

Abbotsford, BC V2S 5G6

www.integritydrivingschool.ca

604-744-1222

1-800-72-DRIVE



Minit-Tune & BrakeAutomobile Repair

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

#305 - 1488 Hornby Street

Vancouver, BC V6Z 1X3

www.minit-tune.com

604-684-5515



Payless Auto Towing Limited

Towing Services

133 Amherst Avenue

North Vancouver, BC V7H 1S5

www.paylesstowing.ca

604-988-4176



BUSINESS SOLUTIONS



Allegra Marketing Print Web

Printing & Digital Services

1290 Venables Street

Vancouver, BC V6A 4B4

www.allegra.ca

604-875-1919



Automation One Business Systems Inc.

Office Equipment

1365 Boundary Road

Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

www.automationone.ca

604-255-6622

1-888-652-9922



Canadian Linen & Uniform Service

Uniform Supplier

2750 Gilmore Avenue

Burnaby, BC V5C 4T9

www.canadianlinen.com

778-331-6235



Complete Accounting Solutions Inc.

Accountants - Small-Medium Business - South Mainland

#100, 17619 - 96th Avenue

Surrey, BC V4N 4A9

www.completeaccounting.ca

604-498-2655

1-877-783-0599



Freeman Audio Visual

Audio Visual Services

395 West 8th Avenue

Vancouver, BC V5Y 1N7

www.freemanav-ca.com

604-255-1151

1-800-868-6886



Graphically Speaking

Web Design, Development & Digital Marketing

300 - 602 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6B 1P2

www.graphicallyspeaking.ca

604-682-5500



Horizon Chartered Professional Accountants

Accountants - Small-Medium Business - North Mainland

1400-650 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8

www.horizoncpa.ca

604-697-7777



Pacific M&A and Business Brokers

Business Broker

#550 - 1090 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 2N7

www.pmabb.com

604-696-6111



ReStoring Data Inc.

Data Recovery and Digital Forensics

Suite 207 - 788 Beatty Street

Vancouver, BC V6B 2M1

www.ReStoringData.ca

604-737-8771

1-877-737-8003



Sands & Associates

Bankruptcy/Licensed Insolvency Trustee

Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

www.sands-trustee.com

604-684-3030

1-800-661-3030



Skyline British Columbia

Display and Exhibition Designers

#208 - 1538 Cliveden Avenue

Delta , BC V3M 6J8

www.skyline.com

604-515-9822



Trans Canada Labels

Labels

#105 - 1628 Fosters Way

Delta, BC V3M 656

www.transcanadalabels.com

604-525-7898

1-888-552-2357



Westcoast Plastic Recycling

Recycling Centres & Services

215 - 7080 River Road

Richmond, BC V6X 1X5

www.westcoastplasticrecycling.com

604-247-1664

1-866-660-1664



Wiseworth Canada Industries Ltd.

Compressors

#101 - 19298 21st Avenue

Surrey, BC, V3Z 3M3

www.wiseworth.com

604-536-9208

1-866-576-944



CONSTRUCTION



A-1 Window Manufacturing Ltd.

Windows & Doors

8038 Glenwood Drive - Unit 1

Burnaby, BC V3N 5E9

www.a1windows.ca

604-777-8000



Arbutus Sundecks

Decks & Patios

11871 Horseshoe Way - Unit 1117

Richmond, BC V7A 5H5

www.arbutusvinyl.com

604-322-1059



Bartle & Gibson

Plumbing Fixtures Supply

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

www.bartlegibson.com

604-941-7318



Benchmark Painting Ltd.

Painting Contractor

14151 - 23A Avenue

Surrey, BC V4A 8A5

www.benchmarkpainting.ca

604-803-5041



Cambie Roofing Contractors Ltd.Roofing Contractor

1367 East Kent Avenue North

Vancouver, BC V5X 4T6

www.cambieroofing.com

604-261-1111



Canada Scaffold Supply Co. Ltd.

Scaffolding Contractors

11331 Twigg Place

Richmond, BC V6V 3C9

www.canadascaffold.com

604-324-7691

1-800-293-0133



EconoWise Sunrooms & Patio Covers

Solariums/Sunrooms

#123 - 12651 80th Avenue

Surrey, BC V3W 3A6

www.econowisesunrooms.ca

604-593-7496



Iron Age Manufacturing Ltd.

Architectural Metal Works

2755 Boundary Road

Vancouver, BC V5M 3Z7

www.ironagebc.com

604-876-0914



Polygon Homes Ltd.

Home Builder

900 - 1333 West Broadway

Vancouver, BC V6H 4C2

www.polyhomes.com

604-877-1131



Pro Image Gutters

Eavestroughs

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

#6 - 5508 Production Boulevard

Surrey, BC V3S 8P5

www.proimagegutters.com

604-533-7325

604-820-7323 - Fraser Valley



Save More Plumbing & Lighting

Kitchen & Bath Centres - North Mainland

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

www.savemoreplumbing.com

604-436-0124

1-888-413-8833



Sunburst Stone Ltd.

Countertops - South Mainland

1835 McLean Avenue

Port Coquitlam, BC V3C 1N1

www.sunburststone.com

604-945-7273



Superior Flood & Fire Restoration Inc.

Fire & Water Damage Restoration

1066 West Hastings Street, 20th Floor

Vancouver, BC V6E 3X2

778-883-5512

604-773-5511

www.SuperiorRestoration.ca



Westcoast Moulding & Millwork Limited

Carpentry - Millwork

18810 - 96 Avenue

Surrey, BC V4N 3R1

www.westcoastmoulding.com

604-513-1138

1-800-667-5597



HEALTH & WELLNESS



Avita Health & Massage Therapy Center

Massage Therapy

407 - 1200 Lonsdale Avenue

North Vancouver, BC V7M 3H6

www.avitahealth.ca

604-980-4491



BC Orthodontics GroupOrthodontist

109 - 1128 Hornby Street

Vancouver, BC V6Z 2L4

www.bcorthodonticsgroup.com

604-583-7998



Broadway Station Dental Centre

Dentist - North Mainland

12 - 2495 Commercial Drive

Vancouver, BC V5N 4B8

www.broadwaystationdental.com

604-874-6322



Clover Hills Dental

Dentist - South Mainland

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

Surrey, BC

www.cloverhillsdental.com

604-576-8466



Dermal Laser Centres

Skin Care & Laser Clinic

803 Davie Street

Vancouver, BC V6Z 1B7

www.dermallaser.com

604-638-7546



Evergreen Nursing Services Ltd.

Home Healthcare Services

#313 - 2083 Alma Street

Vancouver, BC V6R 4N6

www.evergreennursing.ca

604-264-7959



Fraser Chiropractic Group & Massage Therapy

Chiropractors

315 North Tower, 650 West 41st Avenue

Vancouver, BC V5Z 2M9

www.fraserchiro.ca

604-321-6704



Integrative Naturopathic Medical Centre

Naturopathic Medicine

730 - 1285 West Broadway

Vancouver, BC V6H 3X8

www.integrative.ca

604-738-1012



Lasik MD

Laser Vision Correction

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

www.lasik.com

780-409-3566

780-702-2020

1-866-961-2020



Vancouver Centre For Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry

Dentistry - Cosmetic

Metropolis at Metrotown

359 - 4300 Kingsway

Burnaby, BC V5M 4J2

www.vccid.com

604-434-0248

1-888-534-8080



West Side Podiatry Clinic

Podiatrist - Foot Clinic

3311 West 4th Avenue

Vancouver, BC V6R 1N6

www.westsidepodiatry.ca

604-336-2816



HOME



Abell Pest ControlPest Control

Suite 207 - 669 Ridley Place

Delta, BC V3M 6Y9

www.abellpestcontrol.com

604-260-4166

1-888-949-4949



Beaver Landscape

Landscape Contractors

4-11720 Voyageur Way

Richmond, BC V6X 3G9

www.beaverlandscape.com

604-271-3060



Brite Blinds

Window Coverings

4275 Phillips Avenue

Burnaby, BC V5A 2X4

www.briteblinds.ca

604-420-8820

1-866-420-8820



BUR-HAN Garden & Lawn Care

Lawn Maintenance

2110 Front Street

North Vancouver, BC V7H 1A3

www.bur-han.ca

604-983-2687



Davey Tree

Tree Services

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

www.daveytree.ca

604-264-8737

1-800-465-6367



Houle Electric Limited

Electrical Contractor

5050 North Fraser Way

Burnaby, BC V5J 0H1

www.houle.ca

604-434-2681

1-844-GO-HOULE



Life Maid Easy

Maid - House Cleaning Services

307 7 West 7th Avenue

Vancouver, BC V5T 1J3

www.lifemaideasy.com

604-682-6243



Michael A Smith Duct Cleaning Ltd.

Duct Cleaning

151 - 10090 152nd Street

Surrey, BC V3R 8X8

www.masduct.com

604-589-2553



Milani Plumbing, Drainage & Heating

Drainage Contractor

5526 Kingsway

Burnaby, BC V5H 2G2

www.milani.ca

604-628-1509



Milani Plumbing, Drainage & Heating

Air Conditioning & Heating Contractor

5527 Kingsway

Burnaby, BC V5H 2G2

www.milani.ca

604-628-1509



Milani Plumbing, Drainage & Heating

Plumbing Contractor

5528 Kingsway

Burnaby, BC V5H 2G2

www.milani.ca

604-628-1509



Premium Fence Company

Fences - Lower Mainland

102 - 17975 55 Avenue

Surrey, BC V3S 6C8

www.premiumfence.ca

604-576-9910



Stor-X Organizing Systems

Custom Closet Organizers

150 - 11120 Hammersmith Gate

Richmond, BC V7A 5J1

www.stor-x.com

604-275-6868

1-877-275-6868



The Garage Door Depot (Greater Vancouver)

Garage/Overhead Doors

120 - 19055 Airport Way

Pitt Meadows, BC V3Y 0G4

www.garagedoordepot.ca/greater-vancouver

604-526-1086



Tile Town

Porcelain and Ceramic Tiles

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

www.mytiletown.ca

1-844-845-3869



Trail Appliances

Home Appliances Sales and Service

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

www.trailappliances.com

604-233-2030



LIFESTYLE



Cambie Flowers

Florists

5570 Cambie Street

Vancouver, BC V5Z 3A2

www.cambieflowers.com

604-321-8366

1-800-680-8680



Cruise - Connections Canada

Travel Agency - Cruise Specialist

604 - 1201 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 2V2

www.cruise-connections.com

604-684-9283

1-800-661-9283



CSLI - Canadian Second Language Institute

School - ESL Language School

188 Nelson Street

Vancouver, BC V6B 6J8

www.csli.com

604-683-2754



It's Just Lunch

Dating Services

Suite 500 - 666 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3PC

www.itsjustlunchvancouver.com

604-633-9980



Langley Farm Market

Fruit & Vegetable - Retail & Distributor

26 Fawcett Road

Coquitlam, BC V3K 6X9

www.langleyfarm.ca

604-520-7168



Mia Boutique

Bridal Store

#120 - 3531 Bayview Street

Richmond, BC V7E 5W3

www.miaboutique.ca

604-279-8936



Oak Animal Hospital

Veterinarians - Private Clinic & Hospital - North Mainland

3888 Oak Street

Vancouver, BC V6H 2M5

www.oakvet.com

604-739-7111



Premiere Suites Western Ltd.

Executive Suites

#131 - 1020 Mainland Street

Vancouver, BC V6B 2T5

www.premieresuites.com

604-569-0543

1-866-313-0210



Reach For The Stars Montessori Learning Academy

Childcare-Preschool/Daycare Vancouver/Burnaby

3440 Boundary Road

Burnaby, BC V5M 4A5

www.montessoristar.com

604-688-7827 (STAR)



RE/MAX dWell Property Management

Property Management

#270 - 4311 Viking Way

Richmond, BC V6V 2K9

www.dwellproperty.ca

604-821-2999



Self Storage Depot

Storage - Self Service

6200 Lougheed Highway

Burnaby, BC V5B 2Z9

www.selfstoragedepot.ca

604-291-6202



Stepho's Souvlaki Greek Taverna

Restaurant - Greek

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

604-683-2555



Sunwing Airlines

Charter Airline & Vacation Provider

27 Fasken Drive

Toronto, ON M9W 1K6

www.sunwing.ca

416-620-4955

1-877-786-9464



Tom Lee Music

Music Instrument Store

929 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6Z 1L3

www.tomleemusic.ca

604-685-8471

1-888-8TOMLEE

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John's, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo and Winnipeg.