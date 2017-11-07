UPDATE - Weyland Tech Assembles Code Team With $100 Million Track Record for Mobile Wallet

HONG KONG--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - Weyland Tech, Inc. ( OTCQX : WEYL) ("Weyland" or "Company"), a provider of mobile business applications, announced updates on the progress of its mobile wallet initiative first discussed on November 2, 2017.

"I am quite pleased with the rapid progress we are making with our mobile wallet development. This is one of our largest initiatives and is going to impact every area of the Company's operations," declared Brent Suen, Weyland's CEO, on the update. Mr. Suen continued, "Developing the mobile wallet platform will be a revenue driver in its own right and also by enabling transactions throughout CreateApp. The team we have secured has a track record of enabling over $100 Million in payments. Given Worldpay's projections of $10 billion in mobile ecommerce growth through 2021 in Indonesia alone (select Indonesia), we believe Weyland's 'AtozPay,' based on superior QR codes will do similarly well to the team's previous efforts."

"We are starting with AtozPay in Indonesia because the market is highly fragmented and the Emerging Asia region is the epicenter of digital payments growth. As an addition to CreateApp, the mobile wallet functions will enable transactions on the platform and we expect that to be an additional revenue driver separate from the standalone AtozPay platform we announced last week," concluded Mr. Suen.

Weyland Tech has acquired a complete team in Jakarta that includes developers, marketing and sales, sales support and a general manager with 22 years of experience in tech project management to comprise the AtozPay team. The group based out of Jakarta developed a complete mobile payments solution over the course of 14 months and advanced from $0 to $100 million in top line revenue.

"We are excited to be able to keep this team together; their previous project was a scratch card based mobile system. This new project will be QR code based in line with what we are seeing in mobile wallets throughout the region," noted Weyland's COO Eddie Foong.

"We have been fortunate that the team has been working on the wallet while we were in negotiations for them to come on board, so we are also able to provide a first look at the front end today," added Mr. Foong.

Weyland looks forward to providing additional updates as the platform progresses.

About Weyland Tech Inc.

Weyland Tech's CreateApp platform is focused on the Asia markets. Our CreateApp platform offered in 12 languages, enables small and medium sized businesses ("SMB's") to create native mobile applications ("APP") for Apple's iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. Empowering SMB's to increase sales, reach more customers and promote their products and services via simple easy to build mobile APPs in an affordable and cost-effective manner.

