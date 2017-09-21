Updated Courseware in Context (CWiC) Framework Launches with Improved Features and Usability

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - An update to the Courseware in Context (CWiC) Framework was released today. The CWiC Framework is an open, field-owned suite of resources designed to help postsecondary decision-makers make informed selections of digital courseware products, and support effective adoption and implementation of these solutions. It was developed and initially released in 2016 through a collaboration between the Online Learning Consortium ("OLC") and Tyton Partners, and with contributions from SRI International.

The 2017 updates to the Framework and CWiC resources include:

An updated Product Taxonomy, revised to reflect the ongoing evolution of the market and to better differentiate courseware products

Revisions to the Product Primer to guide courseware selection across a range of common instructional scenarios and settings

Suggested CWiC use cases that are tailored for those at different stages of their courseware decision-making process

Expansion of the interactive CWiC Framework functionality on the LearnPlatform

Release of case studies profiling pilot implementations of the CWiC Framework at Arizona State University and the University of Central Florida

Introduction of an adoption checklist to help decision-makers assess their readiness to adopt courseware

The CWiC Framework can be accessed in its PDF or Excel format through the CWiC Framework Website or through the Interactive CWiC Framework on the LearnPlatform.

The CWiC Framework is governed by an Executive Committee of courseware and digital learning experts. The CWiC Framework Executive Committee members for the 2017-2018 term launching this month are:

Kelvin Bentley, former Vice President of Academic Affairs at Tarrant County Community College

Jeff Borden, Chief Innovation Officer at Saint Leo University

Cristi Ford, Associate Vice Provost - Center for Innovation in Learning and Student Success at UMUC

Tanya Joosten, Director eLearning Research and Development at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Mark McBride, Library Senior Strategist at the SUNY System

Joe Moreau, Vice Chancellor of Technology at Foothill de Anza Community College

Dale Pike, Executive Director and Associate Provost -Technology-enhanced Learning and Online Strategies, Virginia Tech

Penny Ralston-Berg, Senior Instructional Designer at Penn State World Campus

Philippos Savvides, Manager of Learning Technologies at EdPlus, Arizona State University

Emma Zone, CWiC Executive Committee Chair, Vice Provost at Colorado Technical University

"The CWiC Executive Committee brings a range of expertise, institutional perspectives and professional backgrounds to help achieve the CWiC mission of advancing the adoption of quality courseware in higher education. We look forward to building on our work over the past year and the 2017-18 Executive Committee will retain the knowledge of six members returning from the 2016-2017 term. As CWiC Executive Committee Chair, I am excited by the prospect of working with this group of distinguished digital learning experts to improve digital learning and outcomes for postsecondary students," said Emma Zone, CWiC Executive Committee Chair and Vice Provost at Colorado Technical University.

You can learn more about the CWiC Framework through this brief video explaining the CWiC Framework. Information on the CWiC Framework and how it can be used at an institution will also be presented at the following conferences this fall:

WCET 2017 (Denver): October 25, 2017

EDUCAUSE 2017 (Philadelphia): November 1, 2017

OLC Accelerate (Orlando): November 17, 2017

The updated CWiC Framework reflects the continued evolution of the digital courseware market, and is shaped by feedback provided from its community of users. Those interested are invited to share their thoughts on the updated CWiC Framework by emailing CWiC@tytonpartners.com, or by joining the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #CWinContext.

Online Learning Consortium

The Online Learning Consortium (OLC) is the leading professional organization devoted to advancing the quality of online learning worldwide. The member-sustained organization offers an extensive set of resources for professional development and institutional advancement of online learning, including, original research, leading-edge instruction, best-practice publications, community-driven conferences and expert guidance. OLC members include educators, administrators, trainers and other online learning professionals, as well as educational institutions, professional societies and corporate enterprises. Visit http://onlinelearningconsortium.org/ for more information.

Tyton Partners

Tyton Partners is the leading provider of investment banking and strategy consulting services to the global knowledge sector. With offices in Boston and Stamford, CT, the firm has an experienced team of advisors who deliver a unique spectrum of services from strategy and market development decision-support to mergers and acquisitions and capital markets access that helps institutions, companies, organizations, and investors navigate the complexities of the education, media, and information markets. Tyton Partners leverages a deep foundation of transactional and advisory experience and unparalleled level of global relationships to make its clients' aspirations a reality and catalyze innovation in the sector. For more information, visit www.tytonpartners.com or follow us @tytonpartners.