News Room
BlackPearl Resources Inc.
TSX : PXX
OMX : PXXS

BlackPearl Resources Inc.

December 30, 2016 17:30 ET

Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights for BlackPearl

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Dec. 30, 2016) - BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl" or the "Company") (TSX:PXX) (OMX:PXXS) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of employee stock options, as at December 30, 2016, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company is 335,948,895 common shares with voting rights.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of BlackPearl Resources Inc. under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on December 30, 2016 at 3:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

Contact Information

  • John Festival
    President and Chief Executive Officer
    Tel.: (403) 215-8313

    Don Cook
    Chief Financial Officer
    Tel: (403) 215-8313

    Robert Eriksson
    Investor Relations Sweden
    Tel.: +46 701-112615

News Room
 