Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights for BlackPearl

February 28, 2017 17:00 ET
CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl" or the "Company") (TSX:PXX)(OMX:PXXS) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:
As a result of the exercise of employee stock options, as at February 28, 2017, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company is 336,177,233 common shares with voting rights.
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Company under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time on February 28, 2017.
John FestivalPresident and Chief Executive OfficerTel.: (403) 215-8313Don CookChief Financial OfficerTel: (403) 215-8313Robert ErikssonInvestor Relations SwedenTel.: +46 701-112615
