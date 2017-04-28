News Room
BlackPearl Resources Inc.
TSX : PXX
OMX : PXXS

BlackPearl Resources Inc.

April 28, 2017 17:00 ET

Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights for BlackPearl

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl" or the "Company") (TSX:PXX)(OMX:PXXS) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of stock options, as at April 28, 2017, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company is 336,208,902 common shares with voting rights.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Company under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time on April 28, 2017.

Contact Information

  • John Festival
    President and Chief Executive Officer
    (403) 215-8313

    Don Cook
    Chief Financial Officer
    (403) 215-8313
    (403) 265-5359 (FAX)

    Robert Eriksson
    Investor Relations Sweden
    +46 701-112615
    www.blackpearlresources.ca

