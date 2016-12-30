Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights for Lundin Mining

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 30, 2016) - Lundin Mining Corporation (TSX:LUN)(OMX:LUMI) ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of employee stock options and the vesting of employee share units from December 1, 2016 to date, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 725,134,187 common shares with voting rights as at December 30, 2016.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the USA, Portugal, and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, until its announced sale has been concluded, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the world-class Tenke Fungurume copper/cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

