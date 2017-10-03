UPDATED: TELUS continues to restore service in parts of southeastern Alberta after power outages caused by winter storm

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 3, 2017) - TELUS has restored service to some customers in southeastern Alberta, and continues to work to restore all services after power outages caused by the winter storm disrupted some wireless and home services in the region. Approximately 10,000 customers are currently without power due to the storm. As power is restored, customers will see their TELUS services come back online. Where roads are passable and safe, TELUS crews are travelling to sites to refuel generators to maintain service in areas where power is still down.

Home phone services are impacted for approximately 572 customers in Cessford, Craigsmyle, and Delia.

Cell phone service is impacted for some customers in:

Cessford

Coronation

Enchant

Grassy Lakes

Handhills

Hays

Sunnynook

Wintering Hills

Youngstown

The situation is evolving and there is currently no estimated time of full restoration. Further updates will be provided as they become available and can be followed by visiting telus.com/servicestatus.

TELUS customers in the region who have power are encouraged to charge their mobile phones and follow these tips in the event of a power outage:

Cordless home phones won't work in a power outage, but most corded phones will. Plug one in to get a dial tone and stay connected.

Extend cell phone or tablet battery life by switching to power saver mode, closing unneeded apps and turning down screen brightness.

Charge up all external battery packs.

TELUS thanks its customers for their patience and understanding.