Upgrade of the Complexe sportif Mariette et Joseph Faucher in the Les Appalaches RCM

The Government of Canada supports the community project by the Municipality of Adstock

ADSTOCK, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Key players in the communities have long been asking for concrete, lasting improvements to community and recreational infrastructures. The Government of Canada is proud to support projects that, like this one by the Municipality of Adstock, contribute to the vitality and buoyancy of all of the country's regions.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, announced that the Municipality of Adstock was awarded $500,000 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, for upgrading the Complexe sportif Mariette et Joseph Faucher and expanding the areas of the section specifically for the arena.

The Municipality of Adstock is the second largest town in the Les Appalaches RCM, after Thetford Mines. Built in 2011, the sports complex houses the municipal library, a gym, an arena and a multi-purpose room. The funding awarded under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150) will enable the municipality to improve the complex's services by equipping it with change rooms, a rest area for accommodating more visitors, an elevator and new washrooms.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada supports projects by organizations that, like this one by the Municipality of Adstock, mobilize and unite our communities, but also, in general, that stimulate economic activity in the country. Community and recreational infrastructures like the Complexe sportif Mariette et Joseph Faucher are perfect examples of gathering places. Today, like 150 years ago, the spirit of openness helps build strong communities. These are the places where we can discover our differences and appreciate the different cultures that vitalize our country."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are pleased to be able to count on CED's support for carrying out this project. The upgrade and expansion work on the sports complex will further contribute to the well-being of the people of Adstock and surroundings, and continue to provide a safe, accessible gathering place. "

Mr. Pascal Binet, Mayor of the Municipality of Adstock

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter @CanEconDev

Follow the Municipality of Adstock on Facebook