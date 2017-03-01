Upgraded interchange on Route 15 to create safer, more efficient commutes for New Brunswickers

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - The governments of Canada and New Brunswick are making infrastructure investments that will help create jobs, grow the middle class, and support a high standard of living for New Brunswickers and their families.

Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Treasury Board President Roger Melanson, today announced more than $13.7 million in federal-provincial funding for upgrades to the Harrisville Boulevard interchange on Route 15.

Residents will benefit from a wider, 4-lane overpass at the Harrisville Boulevard interchange, new partial roundabouts along the eastbound and westbound ramp terminals, and a new eastbound exit ramp along Route 15 at Industrial Street.

These vital upgrades to one of the province's major arterial highways will significantly improve traffic circulation, increase driver safety and reduce greenhouse gas emissions resulting from congestion. The improved interchange will also enhance access to nearby educational institutions and the Greater Moncton International Airport.

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $5.7 million to this project, representing 50 per cent of the total eligible project costs. The Government of New Brunswick is providing close to $8.1 million.

"Public infrastructure connects people, supports job creation, and boosts economic development. The Government of Canada is working in close partnership with the Province of New Brunswick to ensure we make smart investments that help grow the middle class, promote sustainable development and increase public safety. The improvements to this critical transportation route will help reduce traffic congestion and promote economic growth in the area."

- Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We understand that citizens want infrastructure that is safe for travellers, helps support economic development and is reliable. We're proud to be making an investment that does all those things. It's one more way that we are showing that we are focused on the priorities of New Brunswickers."

- Treasury Board President Roger Melanson, on behalf of Bill Fraser, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

