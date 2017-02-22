Upgraded ParkPlus Pay Machines are coming to Calgary Streets

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - The Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) is upgrading more than 500 on-street ParkPlus pay machines in Calgary over the next several months. The new machines have a "tap" option for credit card payment, enhanced color screens and are solar powered.

"We want to continue to stay on the leading edge of technology and provide our customers with added convenience," said CPA General Manager Mike Derbyshire. "The upgraded ParkPlus pay machines offer enhancements that our customers have been asking for, such as being able to tap their credit card to pay."

Apart from the added features, the process for customers to make a payment using the new pay machines is largely the same as for the current machines, which debuted in 2007. Customers will still enter the four digit zone number of where they are parked, enter their licence plate, and make a payment by either coin or credit card. Existing machines will be replaced in batches with the enhanced machines.

As part of the CPA's effort to be environmentally conscious, each on-street ParkPlus pay machine will be powered through an adjustable solar panel on top of the machine that will be positioned for maximum effectiveness.

In addition to accepting payment through the pay machines, the CPA offers a wide variety of payment options. Customers can pay for parking using any of the following methods:

Calling or texting through their ParkPlus cell phone account

Starting a parking session through the MyParking app

Making a quick one-time payment via the Virtual Pay Machine at vpm.parkplus.ca.

Click here to view a short video showing the new ParkPlus pay machines.

About Us

The Calgary Parking Authority is a proud partner of The City of Calgary and is committed to managing publicly-owned on- and off-street parking facilities on The City's behalf. Additionally, we manage the municipal parking enforcement program and provide parking advisory services.

Click link to view video: Every dollar we collect that exceeds our operational costs is returned to The City of Calgary. In 2015 we returned more than $29 million to the municipal general revenue program which funds projects such as recreation centres and pathways and provides funding for community services and public safety programs. The CPA operates without using any municipal tax revenues.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/22/11G131055/Images/New_ParkPlus_Pay_Machine-87058beea7059a588942df7a187563bf.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/22/11G131055/Images/New_ParkPlus_Pay_Machine_-_Tap_Pad-d4e2460ac5139fb5b13d46e6f06137a1.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/b_55Tan6Mt8