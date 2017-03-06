UpGuard Announces ACA Pacific as Exclusive Australia and South East Asia Distributor

On Heels of Sydney Office Opening, Company Continues Expansion in APAC Region

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - UpGuard (www.upguard.com), the world's first cyber resilience platform, today announced a partnership with ACA Pacific as its exclusive distributor in Australia and South East Asia.

UpGuard, an Australian-born company based in Silicon Valley, enables organizations to see the complete ongoing state of complex IT infrastructures and provides visibility into their cybersecurity postures. Earlier this month, the company announced the opening of their APAC office in Sydney, with plans to reinvest significantly in the region.

The appointment of ACA Pacific, a leading value-added supplier of IT solutions, is a key step toward expanding its business in the Asia Pacific. UpGuard's products and services will now be available to more than 15,000 resellers across Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

"UpGuard is committed to a two-tier channel model in the Asia Pacific. Given ACA's history and pedigree, we're honored to partner with an organization that will support our growth in the region," said Gerry Sillars, VP, APAC. "ACA's extensive reach and strong reputation in South East Asia and Australia will enable UpGuard to scale its business rapidly as we deepen our roots in the region."

Back in 2012, co-CEOs Mike Baukes and Alan Sharp-Paul founded UpGuard through StartMate, an Australian accelerator program, before moving to Silicon Valley later that year. Over the past five years, business has continued to grow more than 300% annually; the company now counts Rackspace, Ulta, Citrix, Amadeus, PGI and ADP among its customers. UpGuard has grown a large customer base in the Asia Pacific region already and is looking to expand its presence.

"UpGuard's Cyber Resilience Platform will offer significant opportunity for ACA's partners and their customers across Australia and Southeast Asia," said Craig Gledhill, ACA Pacific's APAC General Manager. "UpGuard has already enjoyed a long history of success in the region, and we look forward to continuing these ventures together."

About UpGuard

Businesses depend on trust, but breaches and outages erode that trust. UpGuard is the world's first cyber resilience platform, designed to proactively assess and manage the business risks posed by technology. UpGuard gathers complete information across every digital surface, stores it in a single, searchable repository, and provides continuous validation and insightful visualizations so companies can make informed decisions. UpGuard is headquartered in Mountain View, CA with offices in Portland, OR and Sydney, Australia. To see how UpGuard works, or to get your CSTAR rating, visit www.upguard.com

About ACA Pacific

ACA Pacific is an established IT marketing and value-added distribution company serving the Asia-Pacific region. Solutions offerings include selecting and integrating only the "Best-of-Breed" software and hardware to meet customers' requirements. Being associated with the world's top ICT product manufacturers and developers, ACA Pacific is constantly upgrading its distribution portfolios to bring the latest technology to the market, with offices in Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand and an extensive network of trained and certified channel partners. Supported with comprehensive tangible facilities and unparalleled levels of pre-sales support and customer service, ACA Pacific is deemed one of the leading IT suppliers in Asia. For more information please visit http://www.acapacific.com.au