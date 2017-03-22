UpGuard Continues Streak in APAC; Inks Distribution Deal with NEXTGEN for New Zealand

New Partnership Further Cements Company's Commitment to the Region

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - UpGuard, the company behind the world's first cyber resilience platform, today announced a partnership with NEXTGEN as its exclusive distributor in New Zealand.

UpGuard, an Australian-born company based in Silicon Valley, gives organizations visibility into their cyber risk postures by monitoring and visualizing the ongoing state of complex IT environments. In the recent months, UpGuard has opened an APAC office in Sydney and announced several key local hires. This latest agreement with NEXTGEN builds on the company's investments in the region and comes on the back of significant interest in cybersecurity solutions from organizations in New Zealand.

"We've been working with an increasing number of New Zealand-based companies since 2012, and this partnership will allow us to better support the market's growing needs," said Gerry Sillars, UpGuard VP, APAC. "NEXTGEN is perfectly positioned to help us reach partners in the country who are starting to recognize that robust cyber risk management is a critical business function for their customer base."

UpGuard originated at Startmate, an Australian accelerator program in 2012. After attracting the attention of investors, including Square Peg Capital and Valar Ventures, co-CEOs Mike Baukes and Alan Sharp-Paul shifted operations to Silicon Valley. The business, which counts Rackspace, Ulta, Citrix, Amadeus, PGI, and ADP among its customers, raised $17 million in Series B funding in 2016. It has continued to grow more than 300% year over year.

"Innovation is thriving in New Zealand, and we're thrilled to add UpGuard to our vendor portfolio of IT solutions to help businesses meet their cybersecurity needs," said Terry Dunn, NEXTGEN Managing Director, New Zealand. "UpGuard represents the very best of cyber resilience tools and will be a huge asset to the companies we serve."

About UpGuard

Businesses depend on trust, but breaches and outages erode that trust. UpGuard is the world's first cyber resilience platform, designed to proactively assess and manage the business risks posed by technology. UpGuard gathers complete information across every digital surface, stores it in a single, searchable repository, and provides continuous validation and insightful visualizations so companies can make informed decisions. UpGuard is headquartered in Mountain View, CA with offices in Portland, OR and Sydney, Australia. To see how UpGuard works, or to get your CSTAR rating, visit www.upguard.com

About Nextgen Distribution

NEXTGEN is a Value Add specialist technology Distributor that brings together established and emerging Vendors to deliver tailored data centre and cloud based solutions in a way that adds value to all levels of the eco-system.