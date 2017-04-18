Upper Street Marketing Engages Legal Counsel to complete the necessary filings to become current with the BCSC

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Upper Street Marketing, Inc. ( OTC PINK : UPPR) announced today that the company has engaged Michael Woods of Woods & Company in Vancouver as legal counsel to complete the necessary filings to become current with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

About Upper Street Marketing

Upper Street Marketing combines decades of tactical branding experience with research-based intelligence to uncover, invest in -- and expedite the growth of -- companies displaying outstanding management and ROI potential. Upper Street Marketing is committed to its shareholders first and ascribes to a business ideology promoting transparency, visibility, growth and value.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) our ability to integrate Ennoble Progressive Beverage Distribution Inc. into the Company's operations, (ii) product demand, market, and customer acceptance of the Company's products, (iii) the Company's ability to obtain financing to expand our operations, (iv) the Company's ability to attract qualified sales representatives, (v) competition, pricing and development difficulties, (vi) the Company's ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to the Company's products, (vii) the Company's ability to conduct operations if it faces product recalls, and (viii) general industry and market conditions and growth rates and general economic conditions. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. Information on Upper Street Marketing's and Ennoble Progressive Beverage Distribution Inc.'s websites does not constitute a part of this release.