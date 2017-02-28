Upper Street Marketing Inc. Seals Deal with Former Mike's Hard Lemonade Top Executive, Officially Enters Malt Beverage Industry

Leaders in the flavored malt beverage industry have teamed up with Upper Street Marketing in new joint venture Frank's RedHot Bloody Mary

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Upper Street Marketing, Inc. ( OTC PINK : UPPR), today announced finalization of a partnership deal with Ennoble Beverages to launch a new joint venture using Frank's RedHot to create a progressive adult beverage portfolio. The deal is Upper Street Marketing's entrance into the flavored malt beverage industry. A former executive from Mike's Hard Lemonade, Chris Pfeifer, is the new venture's chief marketing officer.

Upper Street Marketing Director Gordon McDougall said Frank's RedHot Bloody Mary gives first mover advantage in the United States' key flavored malt beverages segment and the same in Canada with Frank's Bloody Caesar. "The brand infers a potential $100-million business on its own. But we're also developing a national and international distribution network, where very few currently exist."

McDougall said that, for Mike's Hard Lemonade, Pfeifer and team generated revenue of $600 million. Amid a historic down market in the beer industry, their efforts took the company's top-line revenue from $138 million to $350 million. At the same time, they brought the brand portfolio's operating contribution from $17 million to $80 million, McDougall said.

Pfeifer also developed the products Palm Bay ($50 million revenue per year), Mike's Hard Lemonade US mixer pack ($20 million revenue per year) and ROCKSTAR+VODKA ($10 million revenue per year). The products are three of Mike's Hard Lemonade's best-selling.

McDougall said Upper Street plans to release several new flavors and complete a brand extension and new brand acquisitions through a distributor network in the next four years. The team will use the same promotional strategies as those which brought Mike's Hard Lemonade its success.

About Upper Street Marketing

Upper Street Marketing combines decades of tactical branding experience with research-based intelligence to uncover, invest in -- and expedite the growth of -- companies displaying outstanding management and ROI potential. Upper Street Marketing is committed to its shareholders first and ascribes to a business ideology promoting transparency, visibility, growth and value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws, including statements relating to expectations for acquisitions and their performance thereafter; The terms and phrases "expects", "would", "will", "believes", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Upper Street Marketing Inc. in light of its experience and its perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that Upper Street Marketing Inc. believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause Upper Street Marketing Inc.'s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risk factors and others relating to Upper Street Marketing Inc. that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in Upper Street Marketing Inc.'s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sec.gov). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Upper Street Marketing Inc.'s forward-looking statements. Upper Street Marketing Inc. has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.