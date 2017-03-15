Uproar PR Expands Consumer Products Division with Leading Sports Medicine Company

Award-winning PR agency with specialization in consumer products and sports and fitness adds MedZone to portfolio

CHICAGO, IL and ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Uproar PR, an international, full-service public relations and social media firm, announces its selection as the agency of record for MedZone. A top manufacturer of products to help athletes prevent and manage aches, pains and skin irritations, MedZone adds to Uproar PR's notable client roster of consumer products with a focus on the sports industry.

"We have extensive experience and impressive results on our side when it comes to developing dynamic campaigns that make an impact for clients in the athletics realm," said Catriona Harris, CEO at Uproar PR. "MedZone and its renowned line of sports medicine products are a natural fit for Uproar."

The sports and consumer product divisions at Uproar continuously land top-tier coverage for clients through the development of targeted media relations campaigns, strategic partnerships and thought leadership opportunities. Specializing in the intersection of athletics and B2C, Uproar PR has executed award-winning campaigns for clients like HYPERICE, ShotTracker, Mio and SFIA, The Sports and Fitness Industry Association.

"We reached out to Uproar after receiving a glowing reference from a well-regarded peer in the sports realm," said Joe Freeman, CEO of MedZone. "The recommendation came backed by hard-hitting media coverage and an above-and-beyond approach to client relations. We knew we had to get on board."

For the last 15 years, MedZone has specialized in developing topical over-the-counter products for the prevention, treatment and management of chafing, aches, pains, minor burns, blisters and other minor ailments related to daily activity, work, sports, and exercise. MedZone offers a full line of premium sports medicine products under one trusted brand that are recommended by Sports Medical Professionals and used by athletes and active people at all level of competition. Customers include professional, collegiate, Olympic athletes as well as weekend warriors.

About Uproar PR:

With offices in Orlando, Chicago and Toronto, Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, thought-leadership and digital marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The global PR firm works with a broad spectrum of technology, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality work and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur's list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend's Best Companies to Work For, ChicagoInno's Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com.

About MedZone

Founded in 2001, by a certified athletic trainer, MedZone was originally made for the military, but is now used widely by professional/collegiate athletes, fitness enthusiasts at all levels and the plus-size community. For the last 16 years, MedZone has specialized in developing topical OTC products for the prevention, treatment and management of chafing, aches, pains, minor burns, blisters and other minor ailments related to daily activity, work, sports, and exercise. MedZone's four products, ChafeZone, PainZone, BurnZone and BlisterZone, are all manufactured in a FDA regulated facility to insure the highest quality. Today, MedZone is committed to making EveryBODY Feel Better -- whether you chafe, ache, blister, or burn, MedZone offers a product that can help regardless of your level of competition. MedZone's product line is made in the USA in an FDA registered and compliant facilities.