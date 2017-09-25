Uproar PR Recognized for Another Year of Amazing Growth and Culture by Inc. 5000 and Orlando Sentinel's Top 100

Public relations and social media agency makes both lists for the second year in a row

CHICAGO, IL and ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Uproar PR, an international, full-service public relations and social media firm, had a tremendous year of growth that resulted in the agency's second year on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. Uproar reported a three-year growth of 231 percent and placed in the top 25 of companies located in Orlando. In addition to landing the No. 1,695 spot on the Inc. 5000 list, Uproar PR was also featured in the Orlando Sentinel's Top 100 Companies for the second year running. Uproar scored its ranking from employees who voiced their satisfaction for the company through the benefits offered, such as half-day Fridays and in office happy hours.

"We wouldn't have received both awards for the second year in a row if it weren't for our outstanding team and incredible clients," said Catriona Harris, CEO at Uproar PR. "We're so honored to have received such honorable awards both nationally and locally, and look forward to what the next year will bring. Although our team at Uproar continues to grow, the people and culture are the what brings value and success to this company."

The Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies ranks businesses based on their growth over three years. Orlando Sentinel's Top 100 Companies recognizes the best places to work in Central Florida based on a survey about employer benefits, policies, engagement and satisfaction.

About Uproar PR:

With offices in Orlando, Chicago and Toronto, Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, thought-leadership and digital marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The global PR firm works with a broad spectrum of technology, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality work and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur's list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend's Best Companies to Work For, ChicagoInno's Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com.