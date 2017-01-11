Upstream Works Software Announces New Partnership with PC-1

Upstream Works and PC-1 team up to increase customer engagement and contact centre solution options for clients

VAUGHAN, ON--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Upstream Works Software, Ltd., a provider of Omnichannel Contact Centre solutions, today announced a new partnership with PC-1, to effectively deliver integrated customer experience solutions on the Cisco Collaboration platform for clients in European markets. The partnership is part of a strategic initiative to better serve growing demand in the region for best-in-class communications. Together, we're making it easier and faster to deploy customer engagement solutions.

Upstream Works has a strong history of omnichannel innovation specialising in simplifying and improving agent and customer engagements. Upstream Works for Finesse (UWF) provides a flexible, extensible solution that has been designed for the ever changing voice and digital customer journey. With UWF, the Single Agent Desktop acts as an anchor, enabling agents to easily access all customer interaction activity, history and context for any channel, across the enterprise.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with PC-1 and to deliver solutions that allow clients to realise the value of the connected digital experience," said Rob McDougall, President and CEO, Upstream Works. "Clients have told us that being able to easily and quickly view, manage and measure any interaction across the customer journey is critical to customer success. With UWF and PC-1, we're enabling clients to measurably improve the experience they provide to their customers with the option to easily scale as their business grows."

Customer expectations for service excellence and channel choice continues to rise. Organisations providing digital customer experience excellence, with channel choice and a fully connected journey, are able to differentiate themselves from the competition and ultimately win more business. Whether clients are adopting digital channels, integrating systems, or scaling for growth, PC-1 together with Upstream Works has the expertise and operational experience of delivering varied technology solutions for improved ROI and enhanced business performance.

"PC-1 is delighted to be partnering with Upstream Works as one of our key Cisco platform partners. As an independent Customer Engagement consultant and technology integrator in the contact centre space we specialise in working with the best of breed solutions that truly address our customer's integrated channel needs. We help customers focus on the operational impact of technology and delivering real business value and ROI from our customers' omnichannel deployments by using the most appropriate, robust and reliable technologies available on the market," explained Simon Gresswell, Solutions Director, PC-1.

Upstream Works helps organisations to improve the agent and customer experience, while improving operational efficiencies with a Single Agent Desktop connecting all channels, interactions and applications across the enterprise. Businesses gain flexibility and control with easy to use tools, full visibility, and consistent reporting across voice and all digital channels.

Upstream Works continues to expand its partner network and grow its customer base to meet the demand for its leading edge contact centre solutions. With the recent opening of the new European office and the appointment of Andy McDonald, as VP and GM EMEA, the company is affirming its commitment to providing its products and services with local knowledge of the markets in which it operates.

About Upstream Works Software, Ltd.

Upstream Works provides best-in-class Omnichannel Contact Center software to increase customer engagement and agent success. We bring the customer journey together across all digital channels, applications and platforms with management simplicity and desktop elegance. For over 15 years, organisations around the world and across industries have benefited from Upstream Works' experience and expertise, gaining operational efficiency and transforming the connected customer experience.

About PC-1

PC-1 is an innovative provider of contact centre technology solutions and related services. Its partnerships with leading technology providers, its systems integration capability and understanding of the operational challenges associated with customer management have allowed it to successfully manage and deploy more than 50 complex multi-geography contact centre technology solutions since it was founded in 2003.

Its fully integrated solutions are chiefly delivered via commercially competitive cloud, managed service or outsourced models that give clients flexibility and reduce the total cost of technology ownership. Its clients are typically early adopters of innovative customer management technologies, including those that enable digital, social and self-service customer engagement as well as customer analytics and workforce optimisation. Through its advanced portfolio of professional and consultancy services, PC-1 works with clients to help them maximise the potential of their technology investment and achieve their business goals.

Through offices in the UK, and India PC-1 works with leading national and international brands and public sector organisations including Northumbrian Water, The AA, Centrica, Unilver, Lloyds TSB, Eir, Serco, NSPCC, Provident Financial, Tesco Bank and Vodafone.

PC-1 is a strategic Genesys and Cisco Partner.