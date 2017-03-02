Upstream Works Software Awarded 2017 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year

Upstream Works for Finesse Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

VAUGHAN, ON--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Upstream Works Software, Ltd., a provider of Omnichannel Contact Center solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Upstream Works for Finesse as a 2017 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.

"We're pleased to be recognized for our customer experience innovation. Our solution connects everything -- all channels, every interaction, and any application, across the enterprise and with a 360 degree view of the customer, improving agent success rates and deepening customer engagement," said Rob McDougall, President and CEO, Upstream Works.

The 2017 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the contact center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Upstream Works with a 2017 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Its Upstream Works for Finesse solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Upstream Works in 2017 and beyond."

Upstream Works for Finesse provides a Single Agent Desktop and intuitive, unified management of all channels and all interactions. With enhanced visibility and deeper insights across all channels, agents can provide more personalized customer engagements and business leaders can make more informed decisions about their contact center operations. With integration across systems, platforms and existing applications, organizations can maintain and extend the life and business value of their legacy investments.

The 19th Annual Products of the Year Award winners will be published in the 2017 1st quarter issue of CUSTOMER magazine.

About Upstream Works Software, Ltd.

Upstream Works provides best-in-class Omnichannel Contact Center software with a Single Agent Desktop and management simplicity that seamlessly integrates all channels, interactions and applications for increased customer engagement and agent success. For over 15 years, organizations around the world and across industries have benefited from Upstream Works' experience and expertise, gaining operational efficiencies and transforming the customer experience. See UWF in action: www.upstreamworks.com

About TMC

Global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers.

Upstream Works and Upstream Works for Finesse are trademarks of Upstream Works Software, Ltd.