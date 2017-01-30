New version accelerates authentic marketing and TripAdvisor® engagement; Free download shares real time food & beverage trends with consumers

NAPLES, FL--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Released today, Uptown Network Version 7 revolutionizes consumer interactions with restaurant brands like never before. Tracking real-time customer activity, this new version shows new items and trends across the industry's best brands. Consumers can see new wines and trending food, and complete food and beverage menus.

An integrated location-based (GPS) service makes it easy for patrons to find exciting local events, special wine dinners, and holiday menus. This drives new customers to events that they would not otherwise have known about.

Uptown Network V7 is a free download on iPad® and iPad™ mini. Over 100 million touches have been captured on Uptown Network with hundreds of thousands more in real-time every day. See V7 video here.

Guests dining at an Uptown Network member restaurant can email wine tasting notes to themselves and automatically join the restaurant's loyalty program. The email features integrations to encourage positive TripAdvisor reviews.

"This is a game changer for us," said Craig Colee, proprietor of Cellar 6 in St. Augustine, FL. "We have a vibrant concept with new wines and new events happening all the time. To have this real time, authentic connection to our guests and accelerate their interaction with social media is invaluable."

Uptown Network welcomes several new restaurants to the Network:

The Capital Grille:

Lyndhurst, OH

Raleigh, NC

Peacock Alley, Waldorf Astoria Orlando, FL

Waldorf Astoria, Boca Raton, FL:

501 East

Sea Grille

Lucca

Cellar 6, St. Augustine, FL

Villagio Del Vino, Tyler, TX

Abaco Premium Wines, Miami, FL

Better Than Sex Too, Orlando, FL

Ohana American Grill, Marco Island, FL

In addition to digital menus and wine lists, Uptown Network also provides:

Virtual Wine Lockers -- holders can view their wines and gift them to friends or clients

Digital Kitchen Automation; Kitchen Sync™ -- cloud based recipe cards with automated workflow and inventory

Digital Bar Operations; Bar Sync™ -- ensures consistency in operations

Integrations with enterprise F&B systems -- approved by Upserve, Agilysys, Micros®, and POSi Touch

Menu Engineering and Business Intelligence -- real-time touch tracking engineers menus for guest satisfaction and revenue

"This is an exciting day for our customers who are members of Uptown Network and for our company," said Jack Serfass, CEO and Co-founder of Uptown Network. "As opposed to brands trying to interact with consumers, Version 7 enables consumers to interact with brands. Any restaurant striving for a more authentic marketing approach will love the benefits of this new release."

Authentic marketing is becoming increasingly important to major brands, because it empowers consumers to engage with them. Uptown Network V7 is designed with an authentic marketing approach at its core.

About Uptown Network

Executives from the technology and restaurant industries founded Uptown Network in 2012. Every day, billions of dollars are spent on social technology in the hospitality industry. As an approved Apple® Business Solution Provider we are leading in this revolution with the industry's best brands amidst a changing landscape and consumers' spending habits.