URAC Releases Standards for Patient Centered Medical Home Certification

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Independent accreditor URAC today made public its proprietary standards for the organization's Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) program. The announcement, which provides a complimentary download of the PCMH Certification standards, is part of an effort to help primary care practices nationwide implement best practices for providing value-based, quality medical services.

URAC's unique step-by-step approach to PCMH moves a primary care practice through the transformation process while qualifying practices as early as possible for favorable payments under MACRA.

"At URAC, it's our mission to facilitate learning across the healthcare spectrum, which helps create the framework for continuous quality improvement," said Kylanne Green, President and CEO, URAC. "By releasing our full PCMH standards free of charge, it's our goal to not only improve healthcare and protect consumers, but also to help practices across the country create sustainable change."

URAC's PCMH Certification program identifies and addresses the essential standard elements needed for sustainable transformation from a physician practice or healthcare clinic into a Patient Centered Medical Home.

The URAC-certified PCMH:

Provides enhanced access to primary care

Improves delivery of preventive services

Helps patients make healthy lifestyle choices

Uses the latest health information technology and evidence-based medical approaches

Reduces emergency room visits and hospitalizations

Improves care coordination

Provides high-quality disease management

Officially recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, URAC's PCMH Certification program is one of the non-profit's Provider Integration and Coordination Programs. These programs are designed to assist provider organizations by establishing a framework for improved care integration and patient-centered management. Organizations seeking URAC PCMH Certification should apply by visiting urac.org. Standard fees apply for organizations interested in pursuing URAC certification.

To learn more about URAC's Provider Integration and Coordination Programs, visit http://info.urac.org/provider.

To download URAC's PCMH standards, visit http://info.urac.org/pcmh-standards.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality through accreditation, education and measurement. URAC offers a wide range of quality benchmarking programs that reflect the latest changes in health care and provide a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. URAC's evidence-based measures and standards are developed through inclusive engagement with a broad range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of health care.