Uranium Participation Corporation Announces an Increased Size of the Previously Announced Financing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 25, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Uranium Participation Corporation (TSX:U) (the "Company") has agreed with a syndicate of underwriters led by Cormark Securities Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and including TD Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets (collectively the "Underwriters") to increase the size of the offering of common shares, announced September 25, 2017, by 5,045,000 common shares to 10,745,000 common shares ("Shares") of the Company at a price of C$3.50 per Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $37,607,500 (the "Offering"). Closing is expected on or about October 4, 2017 and is subject to regulatory approval including that of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters to purchase up to an additional 855,000 Shares at the offering price will remain as previously announced.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to fund future purchases of U 3 O 8 and/or UF 6 and for general corporate purposes.

The Shares to be issued under this offering will be offered in accordance with the terms of a prospectus supplement in all provinces in Canada except Quebec and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such other jurisdictions as may be agreed upon by the Company and the Underwriters.

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

About Uranium Participation Corporation

Uranium Participation Corporation is a company that invests substantially all of its assets in uranium oxide in concentrates ("U3O8") and uranium hexafluoride ("UF6") (collectively "uranium"), with the primary investment objective of achieving appreciation in the value of its uranium holdings through increases in the uranium price. UPC provides investors with a unique opportunity to gain exposure to the price of uranium without the resource or project risk associated with investing in a traditional mining company. Additional information about Uranium Participation Corporation is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Uranium Participation Corporation's website at www.uraniumparticipation.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information that are based on the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intent", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "should", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology and include statements with respect to the use of proceeds for the Offering and the anticipated completion of uranium purchases.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous factors, assumptions and estimates. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices and foreign exchange as well as the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing the purchase of additional U3O8 and/or UF6 on terms satisfactory to the Company. For a description of the principal risks of the Company, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated May 16, 2017, a copy of which is available at www.sedar.com.

These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although management reviews the reasonableness of its assumptions and estimates, unusual and unanticipated events may occur which render them inaccurate. Under such circumstances, future performance may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except where required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information statement.