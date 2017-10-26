Uranium Valley Mines Changes Name to International Prospect Ventures Ltd. Concurrent with Graduation from NEX to TSX-V Tier 2

VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 26, 2017) -

Uranium Valley Mines Ltd. (NEX:VZZ.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to International Prospect Ventures Ltd. In addition, the Company has also received Exchange acceptance for its common shares to graduate from NEX and commence trading on Tier 2 of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Effective on or about Friday, October 27, 2017, the Company's common shares will commence trading on Tier 2 of the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol 'IZZ'.

About International Prospect Ventures Ltd.

The Company is a junior natural resource issuer involved in the process of exploring, evaluating and promoting its mineral property interests. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Porcupine Miracle Prospect consisting of four mineral claims located in Langmuir Township in the province of Ontario; a 40% interest in the Beartooth Island Prospect located in the Athabasca Basin in the province of Saskatchewan, which is the subject of an agreement with Ditem Explorations Inc. and of which Ditem is the operator; and a 100% interest in the Otish and Mistassini Prospects located in the North central region of the province of Québec. The Company is also in the process of identifying and evaluating other mineral property opportunities in Canada and internationally.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

