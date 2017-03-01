Urban Communications Inc. Announces Appointment of Telecom Industry Veteran, Parm Sandhu as Vice-President, Enterprise Sales

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Urban Communications Inc. (TSX VENTURE: UBN) one of the country's first telecommunications companies to deliver Gigabit Internet service to the home, is pleased to announce the appointment of former TELUS Executive Parm Sandhu, as Vice-president, Enterprise Sales, to help address increased demand from commercial and enterprise customers.

Over his 20 year career Mr. Sandhu has demonstrated the ability to manage and motivate sales teams to achieve outstanding revenue growth. He has managed large revenue portfolios for large private and public sector companies, including Enterprise Solutions and Wireless Divisions of TELUS, where he was employed in a senior sales capacity for over 10 years. He has been responsible for his teams consistently achieving year over year growth through direct, inside sales and channel sales teams.

"We are fortunate to have attracted an industry sales leader like Parm to drive our commercial and enterprise customer sales and who will help create a culture of success and ongoing business and goal achievement at Urban", said John Farlinger, Urban's CEO. "Parm was highly sought after because of his stellar record of success and we anticipate that he will accelerate our sales growth and competitiveness in the market."

In his role, Mr. Sandhu will be responsible for developing best practices within the Urban sales team, maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction, closing strategic opportunities, and working closely with marketing to ensure profitable growth.

Urban's carrier grade fibre optic network is the ultimate choice in high performance and reliable data network services for any business. With the most competitive pricing, the highest speeds and data transfer limits on Internet plans, guaranteed SLAs, and a legacy-free, congestion-free network architecture, our Internet, Ethernet, private and managed MPLS network services are the best performing services in our market.

ABOUT URBAN COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Urban Communications Inc. (TSX VENTURE: UBN) is a telecommunications company providing a full suite of Internet, voice, video and broadband application products over its 300 km. state-of-the-art carrier grade fibre optic network in Metro Vancouver and Victoria to commercial, residential and public sector customers. Urban has recently launched high-speed Internet service to residential and commercial subscribers on its network at 1,000 Mbps (1 Gbps).

