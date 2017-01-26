Urban Launches Commercial Channel Partner Program as Part of Fast-Paced Growth Strategy

Channel program expands Urban's reach into new verticals and adds new revenue streams for VARs and distributors

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Urban Communications Inc. (TSX VENTURE: UBN), one of the country's first telecommunications companies to deliver Gigabit Internet service to the home, today announced the launch of their commercial Channel Partner Program as part of the company's ongoing growth strategy.

"We are creating a network of reseller and dealer partners that will now be able to satisfy their business customers' growing need for high value, ultra high speed, fibre Internet service," said Jon Paul Janze, Urban VP Product.

Qualified channel partners are able to access Urban technical resources, marketing materials, sales support and training. Urban's channel program promises to deliver consistently high-quality service and unparalleled value to key customer segments.

The Urbanfibre Channel Program is designed to augment Urban's internal sales organization by developing qualified channel partners in specific market segments. Urban has three new channel partners and is actively seeking a limited number of new partners to join the program.

Urban's carrier grade fibre optic network is the ultimate choice in high performance and reliable data network services for any business. With the most competitive pricing, the highest speeds and data transfer limits on Internet plans, guaranteed SLAs, and a legacy-free, congestion-free network architecture, our Internet, Ethernet, private and managed MPLS network services are the best performing services in our market.

For more information about the Urbanfibre Channel Program or Gigabit Internet, please visit www.urbanfibre.ca.

ABOUT URBAN COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Urban Communications Inc. (TSX VENTURE: UBN) is a telecommunications company providing a full suite of Internet, voice, video and broadband application products over its 300 km. state-of-the-art carrier grade fibre optic network in Metro Vancouver and Victoria to commercial, residential and public sector customers. Urban has recently launched high-speed Internet service to residential and commercial subscribers on its network at 1,000 Mbps (1 Gbps).

